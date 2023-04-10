Newswise — ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Literary Award, presented annually by the Saint Louis University Libraries, is partnering with St. Louis County Library (SLCL) on programming around the honoree.

Since 2019, the St. Louis Literary Award series of programs has included the Saint Louis University Campus Read Book Talk Series. This year, the St. Louis County Library added its own events around the 2023 honoree Neil Gaiman. SLCL will continue to highlight the work of Literary Award winners in coming years.

“The SLCL is one of the great public institutions, not just in our region but nationwide,” said Edward Ibur, executive director of the St. Louis Literary Award. “One of my central areas of focus in running the Literary Award programs at SLU is to work with departments throughout the University system and form partnerships throughout the larger community. Beginning our collaboration with the St. Louis County Libraries during the year we honor Neil Gaiman reflects the perfect alignment of stars, and not just because Gaiman’s “Stardust” was among our Campus Read books this year.”

The Library system held an “Inspired by Neil Gaiman,” event throughout the month of March.

Library patrons were invited to share work created based on a piece by the author. Patrons could submit stories, poems, essays or works of art. Submissions will be available to view in the St. Louis County Library anthology, available in the eMedia collection of the Indie Author Project starting on April 13.

On March 16, County Library staff shared their favorite Gaiman books, along with similar titles by other authors, in a virtual event. Gaiman is the author of “Coraline,” “Neverwhere,” “The Ocean at The End of The Lane,” “American Gods,” “The Graveyard Book,” “Stardust,” and “The Sandman.” He has been honored with both the Newbery and Carnegie Medals.

Watch ‘If You Love Neil Gaiman’

“One of Neil Gaiman’s more memorable quotes that speaks volumes about the importance of libraries continues to be a great motivator for much of this year’s programming,” Ibur said. “Gaiman said ‘I wouldn’t be who I am without libraries. I was the sort of kid who devoured books, and my happiest times as a boy were when I persuaded my parents to drop me off in the local library on their way to work, and I spent the day there. I discovered that librarians actually want to help you: they taught me about inter-library loans.’”

St. Louis County Library’s Manager of Adult Services Rebecca Clarke said SLCL branch book clubs read Gaiman’s works this spring and individual branches also showcased his works.

“St. Louis County Library is thrilled to partner with the St. Louis Literary award. Working with community partners allows us to develop creative ways to support literacy in our community,” Clarke said. “We’ve had an enthusiastic response from library patrons around the Neil Gaiman programming and we look forward to working together in the future.”

The Mid-County Branch Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Club will discuss “The Ocean at The End of The Lane,” on April 26.

Both the Campus Read and SLCL events are open to the public with registration. The virtual and in-person discussions of the St. Louis Literary Award honoree are held each year in the months before the award ceremony.

The 2023 Literary Award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

A craft talk will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, on the campus of Saint Louis University at the Busch Student Center.

The St. Louis Literary Award department in SLU Libraries also includes the Undergraduate Writing Award; Literature & Medicine; Inspired by Arts Showcase for High School and College Students; and the Walter J. Ong S.J. Award for Excellence in Graduate

St. Louis Literary Award

The St. Louis Literary Award is presented annually by the Saint Louis University Libraries and has become one of the top literary prizes in the country. The award honors a writer who deepens our insight into the human condition and expands the scope of our compassion. Some of the most important writers of the 20th and 21st centuries have come to Saint Louis University to accept the honor, including Margaret Atwood, Salmon Rushdie, Eudora Welty, John Updike, Saul Bellow, August Wilson, Stephen Sondheim, Zadie Smith and Tom Wolfe.

Saint Louis University

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers more than 13,500 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University’s diverse community of scholars is SLU’s service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.