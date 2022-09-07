Newswise — A team of scientists from the Kola Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences and St Petersburg University has discovered a new mineral in the Kester deposit in the Verkhoyansky District, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). This could become the basis for developing super-capacity batteries.

Sergeysmirnovite belongs to the hopeite group and is composed of magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. The research findings are published in the journal ‘Doklady Earth Sciences’.

The mineral is named in honour of Sergey Smirnov (1895–1947), Full Member of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR, a famous Soviet geologist and a renowned specialist in mineralogy of ore deposits.

Sergey Krivovichev is Professor in the Department of Crystallography at St Petersburg University and General Manager of the Kola Science Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to him, sergeysmirnovite is the fourth new mineral to have been discovered in the Kester tin ore deposit.

‘Kesterite is a mineral whose synthetic analogues are now widely used in solar cells. It was discovered in Kester in the late 1950s. The study of Kester deposit mineralogy was resumed 50 years after the discovery of kesterite in our most recent works. We have already described the minerals epifanovite and batagaite. Like these two minerals, sergeysmirnovite was formed during the final low-temperature stage of hydrothermal activity,’ said Sergey Krivovichev.

Hydrothermal processes are endogenous geological processes of formation and transformation of minerals and ores that occur in the Earth's crust at medium to shallow depths, involving hot aqueous solutions at high pressures.

As the scientists suggest, the mineral may have good proton conductivity. Due to this property, synthetic natural-like analogues of sergeysmirnovite can be used as the basis for developing super-capacity batteries.

‘The site where the mineral was found is unique in Soviet history. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, this was the site of the Kester camp, where prisoners mined cassiterite − the ore for tin. It is no coincidence that sergeysmirnovite was named after Academician Smirnov, who received the Stalin Prize in 1946 for the discovery of the Yakut tin deposits. Thus, the names of the minerals we have discovered − epifanovite, batagaite, sergeysmirnovite − simultaneously perpetuate the tragic history of our country (batagaite) and the names of the geologists who worked in the Verkhoyansky District (epifanovite and sergeysmirnovite),’ added Sergey Krivovichev.

On 2 June 2022, the General Assembly of the Russian Academy of Sciences summarised the results of the election of new members of the academy. Sergey Krivovichev, Professor in the Department of Crystallography at the Institute of Earth Sciences at St Petersburg University, was elected Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the field of geochemistry.

Sergey Krivovichev is an expert in geochemistry, mineralogy and crystallography and the author of over 850 scientific papers, including over 550 articles, eight monographs and four patents. He has deciphered the structures of more than 150 minerals from deposits in Russia and abroad and co-authored the discovery of more than 90 new mineral species. He has also developed the theory of anion-centred structures in minerals and the theory of structural and chemical complexity of minerals. Professor Krivovichev has obtained and studied more than 400 new mineral-like compounds of uranium and lead, investigated the transformation of feldspar structures at high pressure and developed the crystallochemical systematics of high pressure silicates.

Sergeysmirnovite has been approved by the Commission for New Minerals and Nomenclature of the International Mineralogical Association (application 2021-033). The holotype mineral specimen has been handed over to the Mineralogical Museum of St Petersburg University (catalogue number 19659/1).

The research is supported by the grant from the Russian Science Foundation (project No 19-17-00038).