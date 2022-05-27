Abstract:

Background: Cell therapy is a key technology to prevent sacrificing normal skin. Although some studies have shown the promise of human epidermal stem cells (EpiSCs), the efficacy, biosafety and quality control of EpiSC therapy have not been systematically reported.

Methods: The biosafety, stemness maintenance and wound repair of EpiSC were systematically verified by in vitro and in vivo experiments. EpiSC were prepared from the foreskin using a collagen type IV rapid adherence method. The EpiSCs were identified by flow cytometry, immunofluorescence staining and cell morphology. The well-growing passage 1 (P1) EpiSCs were used to determine the proliferation curve (counting method). EpiSC clone formation assay by Giemsa staining. Using nude mice to prepare a full-thickness skin defect wound model to detect the repair effect of EpiSCs. The biosafety of EpiSCs was double tested in vitro and in vivo.

Results: The results showed that the expression of specific markers and clone formation efficiency were stable when passage 1 (P1) to P8 cells were cultured, and the stemness rate of P8 cells was close to 85.1%. EpiSCs were expanded in vitro for 25 days, the number of cells reached 2.5×10^8, and the transplantable area was approximately 75% of the total body surface area (TBSA). At 45 days, the total number of cells was approximately 30 billion, and the transplantable area was approximately the size of a volleyball court. A nude mouse wound model indicated that EpiSCs could rapidly close a wound. On postinjury day 7, the wound epithelialization rate in the cell transplantation group was significantly higher than that in the NaCl group (P<0.05). In vitro, cell senescence increased, and telomerase activity decreased in P1 to P8 EpiSCs. In vivo, there were no solid tumors or metastatic tumors after EpiSC (P8) transplantation. In addition, the quality control of cultured cells met the clinical application criteria for cell therapy.

Conclusion: This preclinical study showed the stability and biosafety of human EpiSC therapy for wound repair.