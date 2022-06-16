Abstract: Importance: Hereditary hematopoietic malignancies (HHMs) are hereditary cancer syndromes that constitute at least 14% of all myeloid malignancies, but genetic assays used to diagnose HHMs have historically been of variable quality. Here, we demonstrate that HHM assays continue to have persistent shortcomings. These diagnostic gaps place patients with HHMs at high risk for missed diagnoses, missed opportunities for cancer screening, and donor-derived leukemias following stem cell transplant. Objective: To determine if the quality of HHM diagnostic assays has improved since 2020, when our group first demonstrated that most HHM diagnostic tests were insufficient for the accurate diagnosis of these syndromes. We hypothesized that the number of genes tested on each HHM assay increased from 2020 to 2022, in keeping with a more comprehensive sequencing approach. Design, Setting, and Participants: We analyzed assays from eight commercial laboratories to determine which HHM-related genes were sequenced by these assays. We compared these assays to panels from 2020 to determine trends in sequencing quality. Results: The majority of HHM diagnostic assays did not change over time and are insensitive for the detection of the full spectrum of HHM-related mutations. The majority (75%) of HHM assays do not sequence CHEK2, the gene most frequently mutated in HHMs, and 25% of HHM assays do not sequence DDX41, the second most frequently mutated HHM gene. Conclusions: The quality of HHM diagnostic assays has stagnated despite the discovery of novel HHM-related genes as well as prior work demonstrating heterogeneity in quality of HHM testing. The majority of commercially available HHM tests remain insufficient for the diagnosis of the full spectrum of HHM-related germline mutations. Keywords: hereditary hematopoietic malignancies; hereditary leukemia; next-generation sequencing; inherited leukemia; cancer risk; germline genetics; clinical cancer genetics