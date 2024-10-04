Newswise — Bethesda, MD -- Star Behavioral Health Providers (SBHP), a unique training and referral program that connects service members, veterans, and their families to trained civilian mental health providers in their communities, is expanding its reach to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands in Fiscal Year 2025.

Developed in 2011 as a collaboration among the Center for Deployment Psychology of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, the Military Family Research Institute of Purdue University, Indiana National Guard, and other partners, SBHP fills the gaps in the behavioral health support system available to National Guard (NG) members. This unique program prepares civilian providers to serve military members, veterans, and their families; gives referral options to directors of psychological health, behavioral health officers, and other referral sources; and expands the care infrastructure through a searchable directory of trained providers. Currently, SBHP receives support predominantly from the National Guard Bureau (NGB) and also additional funds from other state and national organizations.

With funding from NGB, SBHP is increasing access to high quality behavioral health care for members of the Army and Air NG and other military-connected individuals by offering free, continuing education trainings for civilian mental health professionals, helping them to address the distinct mental health challenges faced by military populations. SBHP trains providers in military culture and evidence-based practices, with an emphasis on the special needs of NG members and their families, who experience gaps in mental health resources and services.

“I have worked with both Veteran and Active Duty for some time now; however, this training provided new insights of the challenges for Reservist and Guard units,” said one recent training participant.

After licensed providers complete the first level of training, they are eligible to take more advanced continuing education trainings in clinical assessment tools and effective therapies for military populations, all at no cost.

Upon completing the first tier of training, licensed providers can also join a free, online directory where military-connected individuals, and professionals who support them such as directors of Psychological Health and behavioral health officers can find SBHP-trained therapists in their area. This referral resource offers critical support to current and former service members and is especially useful for NG Soldiers and Airmen, who often do not have access to care at military treatment clinics.

Since its inception in 2011, SBHP has conducted more than 800 training workshops, reaching tens of thousands of participants trained in the challenges facing service members, veterans, and their families.

SBHP’s publicly accessible directory helps bridge military-connected individuals to over 3,000 civilian therapists specially trained in topics such as post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide prevention, sleep problems, deployment stress, military family life, and ethical considerations for serving military populations. The directory offers a simple, user-friendly search tool, allowing individuals to find in-person or telehealth care based on their location, concerns, payment methods, and preferences.

Major Jessica Philbin, a Brigade Medical Logistics Officer in the Indiana Army National Guard and SBHP client, says having a therapist who understands the unique culture of the military makes all the difference.

“It's been an overall great experience in healing and living with the trauma and being able to cope,” says Philbin. “…I’m able to feel I am in power and think I can do this…Don’t wait, just do it. It’s so good for you.”

As the program expands nationwide, SBHP representatives will reach out to providers in the final states and territories, including Alabama, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Wyoming, to encourage their participation in the program, as well as reengage with providers in California, which has a small SBHP footprint from prior funding. They also will connect with the Air and Army NG Behavioral Health teams in these states and territories to raise awareness of SBHP and forge new partnerships. Note that it can take several months to build directory listings in new locations.

