Newswise — From the glowing arc of the Milky Way to dozens of intricate constellations, the unaided human eye should be able to perceive several thousand stars on a clear, dark night. Unfortunately, growing light pollution has robbed about 30% of people around the globe and approximately 80% of people in the United States of the nightly view of their home galaxy. A new paper published in the journal Science concludes that the problem is getting rapidly worse.

New citizen-science-based research sheds alarming light on the problem of ‘skyglow’ — the diffuse illumination of the night sky that is a form of light pollution. The data for this study came from crowd-sourced observations collected from around the world as part of Globe at Night, a program run by NSF’s NOIRLab and developed by NOIRLab astronomer Connie Walker. The research reveals that skyglow is increasing more rapidly than shown in satellite measurements of Earth's surface brightness at night.

“At this rate of change, a child born in a location where 250 stars were visible would be able to see only abound100 by the time they turned 18,” said Christopher Kyba, a researcher at the German Research Centre for Geosciences and lead author of the paper detailing these results.

Light pollution is a familiar problem that has many detrimental effects, not only on the practice of astronomy. It also has an impact on human health and wildlife, since it disrupts the cyclical transition from sunlight to starlight that biological systems have evolved alongside. Furthermore, the loss of visible stars is a poignant loss of human cultural heritage. Until relatively recently, humans throughout history had an impressive view of the starry night sky, and the effect of this nightly spectacle is evident in ancient cultures, from the myths it inspired to the structures that were built in alignment with celestial bodies.

Despite being a well-recognized issue, however, the changes in sky brightness over time are not well documented, particularly on a global scale.

Globe at Night has been gathering data on stellar visibility every year since 2006 [1]. Anyone can submit observations through the Globe at Night web application on a desktop or smartphone. After entering the relevant date, time and location, participants are shown a number of star maps. They then record which one best matches what they can see in the sky without any telescopes or other instruments.

This gives an estimate of what is called the naked eye limiting magnitude, which is a measure of how bright an object must be in order to be seen. This can be used to estimate the brightness of skyglow, because as the sky brightens, the fainter objects disappear from sight.

The authors of the paper analyzed more than 50,000 observations submitted to Globe at Night between 2011 and 2022, ensuring consistency by omitting entries that were affected by factors including cloud cover and moonlight. They focused on data from Europe and North America, since these regions had a sufficient distribution of observations across the land area as well as throughout the decade studied. The paper notes that the sky is likely brightening more quickly in developing countries, where satellite observations indicate the prevalence of artificial lighting is growing at a higher rate.

After devising a new method to convert these observations into estimates of the change in skyglow, the authors found that the loss of visible stars reported by Globe at Night indicates an increase in sky brightness of 9.6% per year over the past decade. This is much greater than the roughly 2% per year global increase in surface brightness measured by satellites.

“This shows that existing satellites aren't sufficient to study how Earth's night is changing,” said Kyba. “We've developed a way to ‘translate’ Globe at Night observations of star visibility made at different locations from year to year into continent-wide trends of sky brightness change. That shows that Globe at Night isn't just an interesting outreach activity, it's an essential measurement of one of Earth's environmental variables.”

Existing satellites are not well suited to measuring skyglow as it appears to humans, because there are no current instruments monitoring the whole Earth that can detect wavelengths shorter than 500 nanometers, which corresponds to the color cyan, or greenish blue. Shorter wavelengths, however, contribute disproportionately to skyglow, because they scatter more effectively in the atmosphere. White LEDs, now increasingly commonly used in high-efficiency outdoor lighting, have a peak in emission between 400 and 500 nanometers.

“Since human eyes are more sensitive to these shorter wavelengths at nighttime, LED lights have a strong effect on our perception of sky brightness,” said Kyba. “This could be one of the reasons behind the discrepancy between satellite measurements and the sky conditions reported by Globe at Night participants.”

Beyond wavelength differences, space-based instruments do not measure light emitted horizontally very well, such as from illuminated signs or windows, but these sources are significant contributors to skyglow as seen from the ground. Crowd-sourced observations will therefore always be invaluable for investigating the direct human effects of sky brightness.

“The increase in skyglow over the past decade underscores the importance of redoubling our efforts and developing new strategies to protect dark skies,” said Walker. “The Globe at Night dataset is indispensable in our ongoing evaluation of changes in skyglow, and we encourage everyone who can to get involved to help protect the starry night sky.”

More information

[1] From 2006 to 2010, Globe at Night data were collected based on a paper rather than an online form, so they were incompatible and were not included in this analysis.

This research was presented in a paper accepted for the journal Science.

NSF’s NOIRLab (National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory), the US center for ground-based optical-infrared astronomy, operates the international Gemini Observatory (a facility of NSF, NRC–Canada, ANID–Chile, MCTIC–Brazil, MINCyT–Argentina, and KASI–Republic of Korea), Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO), Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), the Community Science and Data Center (CSDC), and Vera C. Rubin Observatory (operated in cooperation with the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory). It is managed by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) under a cooperative agreement with NSF and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. The astronomical community is honored to have the opportunity to conduct astronomical research on Iolkam Du’ag (Kitt Peak) in Arizona, on Maunakea in Hawai‘i, and on Cerro Tololo and Cerro Pachón in Chile. We recognize and acknowledge the very significant cultural role and reverence that these sites have to the Tohono O'odham Nation, to the Native Hawaiian community, and to the local communities in Chile, respectively.

Spanish Version:

Científicos ciudadanos reportan que las estrellas están desapareciendo a simple vista

El programa educativo Globe at Night de NOIRLab revela cómo la creciente contaminación lumínica nos está robando el cielo nocturno

Un sorprendente análisis de Globe at Night, un programa de ciencia ciudadana dirigido por NOIRLab de NSF y AURA , concluyó que las estrellas están desapareciendo de la vista humana a un ritmo asombroso. El estudio reveló que para los ojos humanos, la iluminación artificial ha oscurecido el cielo nocturno más rápidamente de lo que indican las mediciones satelitales. El estudio publicado en la revista Science muestra las contribuciones que los científicos ciudadanos pueden realizar en distintos campos de investigación.

El ojo humano sin ayuda debería ser capaz de percibir aproximadamente 3.000 estrellas en una noche clara y oscura. Desafortunadamente, la creciente contaminación lumínica priva a cerca del 30% de las personas en todo el mundo, y aproximadamente al 80% de las personas en los Estados Unidos, la posibilidad de ver en la noche a simple vista su galaxia natal, la Vía Láctea. Un nuevo artículo publicado en la revista Science sugiere que el problema está empeorando rápidamente.

Esta nueva investigación realizada por científicos ciudadanos da señales de alerta sobre el problema del "resplandor del cielo", que consiste en la iluminación difusa del cielo nocturno, una forma de contaminación lumínica. Los datos para este estudio provienen de observaciones de múltiples fuentes recopiladas en todo el mundo a través del programa Globe at Night que dirige NOIRLab de NSF y que fue desarrollado por Connie Walker, astrónoma de NOIRLab. La investigación revela que el brillo del cielo está aumentando más rápidamente de lo que se muestra en las mediciones satelitales.

"A este ritmo de cambio, un niño nacido en un lugar donde se veían 250 estrellas podría ver menos de 100 cuando cumpla 18 años", explicó Christopher Kyba, investigador del Centro Alemán de Investigación de Geociencias y autor principal del artículo que detalla estos resultados.

La contaminación lumínica es un problema que tiene muchos efectos perjudiciales, no solo para la astronomía, sino que también tiene un impacto en la salud humana y en la vida silvestre, ya que interrumpe la transición cíclica de la luz solar en el día, a la luz de las estrellas en la noche: un ciclo con el cual han evolucionado los sistemas biológicos. Además, la pérdida de estrellas visibles es una trágica pérdida del patrimonio cultural humano. Hasta hace relativamente poco tiempo, los humanos a lo largo de la historia tenían una vista impresionante del cielo nocturno estrellado, y el efecto de este espectáculo nocturno es evidente en las culturas antiguas, desde los mitos que inspiró hasta las estructuras que se construyeron alineadas con los cuerpos celestes.

A pesar de que se trata de un problema bien conocido, los cambios en el brillo del cielo a lo largo del tiempo no están bien documentados, particularmente en escala global.

El programa ha estado recopilando datos sobre la visibilidad de las estrellas cada año desde 2006 [1]. Cualquier persona puede enviar sus observaciones mediante la Aplicación web de Globe at Night desde un computador o un teléfono inteligente. Luego de ingresar los datos relevantes, la hora y el lugar, a los participantes se les muestra una serie de mapas estelares. Entonces, pueden registrar cuál de ellos coincide mejor con lo que pueden ver en el cielo sin la ayuda de telescopios u otros instrumentos.

Esto entrega una estimación de lo que se llama magnitud límite a simple vista, que consiste en una medición de la brillantez que requiere un objeto para ser visto. Esto se puede utilizar para estimar el brillo del resplandor del cielo, ya que mientras el cielo brilla, los objetos más débiles desaparecen de la vista.

Los autores del artículo científico analizaron más de 50 mil observaciones enviadas a Globe at Night entre 2011 y 2022, asegurando la coherencia al omitir las entradas que se vieron afectadas por factores como la nubosidad y la luz de la Luna. Su foco fue en los datos de Europa y América del Norte, ya que estas regiones tenían una distribución suficiente de observaciones en el área terrestre, así como a lo largo de la década estudiada. El documento destaca que es probable que el cielo se ilumine más rápidamente en los países en desarrollo, donde las observaciones satelitales indican que la iluminación artificial está creciendo a un ritmo mayor.

Los autores también encontraron que la pérdida de estrellas visibles reportadas por Globe at Night indican un incremento en el brillo del cielo de 9,6% por año durante la última década. Esto es muy superior al aumento global de aproximadamente el 2% anual en el brillo de la superficie medido por satélites.

“Esto demuestra que los actuales satélites no son suficientes para estudiar cómo está cambiando la noche en la Tierra”, señaló Kyba. “Hemos desarrollado una forma de ‘traducir’ las observaciones de Globe at Night de la visibilidad de las estrellas realizadas en distintos lugares año a año, en tendencias de cambio de brillo del cielo en todo el continente. Esto demuestra que Globe at Night no es sólo una interesante actividad de difusión, sino una medición esencial de una de las variables ambientales de la Tierra”.

Los satélites actuales no son adecuados para medir el brillo del cielo tal como lo ven los humanos, porque de todos los instrumentos que monitorean la Tierra, no existe alguno que pueda detectar longitudes de onda menores a 500 nanómetros, lo que corresponde al color cyan, o azul verdoso. Sin embargo, las longitudes de onda corta contribuyen de manera desproporcionada al brillo del cielo, porque se dispersan de manera más efectiva en la atmósfera. Los LED blancos, que son cada vez más utilizados en la iluminación exterior, tienen un máximo de emisión entre 400 a 500 nanómetros.

“Dado que los ojos humanos son más sensibles a estas longitudes de onda corta durante la noche, las luces LED tiene un fuerte efecto en nuestra percepción del brillo del cielo” señaló Kyba. “Esto podría ser una razón importante detrás de la discrepancia entre mediciones satelitales y las condiciones del cielo reportadas por los participantes de Globe at Night”.

Más allá de las diferencias de longitud de onda, los instrumentos situados en el espacio no miden muy bien la luz emitida horizontalmente, como por ejemplo desde letreros o ventanas iluminados, pero estas fuentes inciden significativamente en el brillo del cielo visto desde el suelo. Por lo tanto, las observaciones de las personas siempre serán invaluables para investigar los efectos humanos directos del brillo del cielo.

“El aumento en el brillo del cielo en la década pasada subraya la importancia de redoblar nuestros esfuerzos y desarrollar nuevas estrategias para proteger los cielos oscuros”, señaló la científica de NOIRLab y líder de Globe at Night, Connie Walker. “El conjunto de datos de Globe at Night es indispensable en nuestra evaluación de los cambios en el brillo del cielo, por lo que motivamos a todas y todos a sumarse y unirse en la protección del cielo nocturno estrellado”, finalizó.

Más InformaciónNOIRLab de NSF (Laboratorio Nacional de Investigación en Astronomía Óptica-Infrarroja de NSF), el centro de EE. UU. para la astronomía óptica-infrarroja en tierra, opera el Observatorio internacional Gemini (una instalación de NSF, NRC–Canada, ANID–Chile, MCTIC–Brasil, MINCyT–Argentina y KASI – República de Corea), el Observatorio Nacional de Kitt Peak (KPNO), el Observatorio Interamericano Cerro Tololo (CTIO), el Centro de Datos para la Comunidad Científica (CSDC) y el Observatorio Vera C. Rubin (operado en cooperación con el National Accelerator Laboratory (SLAC) del Departamento de Energía de Estados Unidos (DOE). Está administrado por la Asociación de Universidades para la Investigación en Astronomía (AURA) en virtud de un acuerdo de cooperación con NSF y tiene su sede en Tucson, Arizona. La comunidad astronómica tiene el honor de tener la oportunidad de realizar investigaciones astronómicas en Iolkam Du’ag (Kitt Peak) en Arizona, en Maunakea, en Hawai‘i, y en Cerro Tololo y Cerro Pachón en Chile. Reconocemos y apreciamos el importante rol cultural y la veneración que estos sitios tienen para la Nación Tohono O’odham, para la comunidad nativa de Hawai‘i y para las comunidades locales en Chile, respectivamente.

[1] Entre 2006 y 2010, los datos de Globe at Night se recopilaron en papel en lugar de un formulario en línea, por lo que eran incompatibles y no se incluyeron en este análisis.

Esta investigación fue presentada en un artículo científico aceptado por la revista Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.abq7781).