Newswise — Because glaucoma is “the sneak thief of sight,” awareness about the disease too often is the weak link in its diagnosis and treatment.

Now, The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) is launching a unique pilot glaucoma education program in New York City that starts with the young. The program is the first of its kind.

On January 19, TGF is partnering with the CCNY STEM Institute in a Zoom infosession crafted for New York City students and their parents, where they will learn more about vision, what is glaucoma, who is at risk, and how to treat the disease.

Attendees of the pilot program are several hundred student participants in the STEM Institute, representing communities (northern Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood) with high African American and Hispanic heritage – communities at high risk for glaucoma. Among numerous programs, the STEM Institute offers challenging enrichment programs designed to support middle and high school students.

“We know that some parents aren’t fluent in English or have multiple jobs and don’t have time to go to the doctor,” says Elena Sturman, President and CEO of The Glaucoma Foundation. “So, we’re bringing this education about glaucoma to their children, with the hope that they will take the message home to their parents.”

The TGF Zoom program from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm on Thursday, January 19 will be led by Dr. Jose Quiroz, Research Fellow at New York Eye and Ear- Mount Sinai.

About The Glaucoma Foundation

The Glaucoma Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people with glaucoma. Since 1984, The Foundation has worked to encourage and support basic and applied research in glaucoma, to gain and disseminate new information about its causes and treatment, and to further identify and develop novel approaches to preserve visual function and reverse blindness. Through education and outreach, we strive to be a valuable resource to help patients, their families, and at-risk individuals to manage their disease and its repercussions.

About the STEM Institute

The STEM Institute offers free programming for middle and high school students, while also working directly with schools to provide professional development and with families to provide free workshops and academic support. invaluable partnerships with local organizations allow the STEM Institute to integrate hands-on experience with academic excellence. Our programs are divided between our focus areas; schools, high school students, middle school students, and incorporating parental supports where applicable.