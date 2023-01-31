Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Ochsner Health leaders joined with Jefferson Parish officials today to celebrate the opening of Ochsner Medical Complex – Clearview (4430 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006). The new patient-centered healthcare destination features state-of-the-art technology and a comprehensive suite of services, amenities and wellness offerings.

“We’re so proud to welcome patients to our new healthcare destination in the heart of Metairie,” said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. “Ochsner Clearview provides patients with a convenient and comprehensive healthcare experience. Expanding access to primary and specialty healthcare services in the areas where our patients work and live helps families stay healthy.”

The clinical programs and health and wellness offerings featured at Ochsner Clearview include:

Audiology and Hearing Solutions

Cardiac Services

Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Dermatology

Digestive Health Center

Endoscopy

Eye Center and Vision Center

Elevate by Ochsner Health

Infusion Center

Men's Health

Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery

Neurosciences

Pharmacy and Wellness (In-store and drive-thru options)

Pain Management

Plastic Surgery

Primary Care (Internal Medicine)

Radiology

Sinus and Allergy Center

Therapy and Wellness

Women's Services

“Ochsner Clearview was completely designed around the patient experience, from valet parking to the drive-through pharmacy, quick check-in, and on-site labs and retail. And Ochsner’s collaborative care approach is reflected in the placement of departments, which was guided by patient and provider movement routes,” said Robert Wolterman, Regional CEO, South Shore Region & Clinical Joint Ventures, Ochsner Health. “It was designed to provide a serene environment for patient healing and wellness.”

State-of-the-art technology has been incorporated into all aspects of Ochsner Clearview, including high-tech devices for robotic and minimally invasive surgery. Additionally, each doctor’s office is equipped for virtual visits, complementing Ochsner’s Digital Medicine Program that allows patients to use wireless devices to monitor their health and communicate with their care teams from the comfort of their homes. To help patients access and make the most of these tools, an O Bar offers the latest in cutting-edge, interactive health technology and opportunities to try over 300 doctor-approved health apps.

Another highlight of the facility is Elevate by Ochsner Health. The luxury cosmetic and wellness center is backed by science and led by Ochsner physicians. It offers a complete menu of esthetic and wellness services, including skin treatments, massages, injectables, body contouring and other invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

With a rippling positive economic impact for Jefferson Parish, Ochsner Clearview will directly create 250 new, high-paying jobs in addition to the many that will be relocating to the new space.

“We are proud to welcome Ochsner Clearview to Jefferson Parish, which will not only expand access to high-quality care for our residents, but it will also be an economic engine for the entire region,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “I’d like to thank Ochsner Health for their continued partnership and for bringing this state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive suite of health services to Jefferson Parish.”

Ochsner Clearview is located at the site of the former Sears within Clearview City Center, a dynamic and adaptive mixed-use development underway that will include upscale residential, retail and commercial office space. As such, Ochsner Clearview patients can enjoy the expanding portfolio of amenities it has to offer.

“Ochsner Clearview is a driving force behind the area’s revitalization,” said Jefferson Parish District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. “I’ve been proud to partner with Ochsner to help move this project forward and am grateful for their commitment to and investment in the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Starting tomorrow, Ochsner Clearview will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with after-hours and weekend appointments available for select services. To schedule an appointment, patients can call 866-624-7637 or book through MyOchsner. In addition to booking appointments, the app makes it easy for patients to communicate with their doctors, submit refill requests for medication, view results and more.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 36,000 employees and over 4,600 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit www.ochsner.org.