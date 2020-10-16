Newswise — We are pleased to announce that the American Educational Research Association, the American Psychological Association, and the National Council on Measurement in Education have dropped their lawsuit against Public.Resource.Org, Inc. That lawsuit had been commenced to protect our copyright and enjoin Public.Resource.Org’s online publication of the 1999 edition of our acclaimed Standards for Educational and Psychological Testing, the joint work product of the three organizations. The 1999 edition has been superseded by the substantially-revised 2014 edition of the Standards, and we recently determined that we would ourselves make the 1999 edition available online without charge for those who wished to view it for historical, scholarly, or other purposes. In light of our own decision to make 1999 edition freely available, we decided to withdraw our objection to Public.Resource.Org’s online publication of that volume.

We are continuing to review our policies regarding subsequent editions of the Standards, bearing in mind the importance of our work and our desire to ensure that the Standards will continue to play a vital and leading role in supporting proper practices in educational and psychological testing.

