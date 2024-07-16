Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today issued the following statement on the passage of legislation to expand eligibility for the MO HealthNet Breast and Cervical Cancer Treatment (BCCT) program, ensuring that all eligible individuals have access to vital treatment services, regardless of where they received their cancer screening and diagnosis. This vital legislation has been approved by the Missouri General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.

“The financial burden of treatment should not be an additional concern for cancer patients, regardless of where their screening and diagnosis was received.” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy & Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “Komen commends the Missouri General Assembly for investing in the wellbeing of Missourians by expanding access for this critical program, supporting the state’s vital healthcare infrastructure.”

The BCCT program provides breast and cervical cancer treatment services to eligible low-income, uninsured individuals that received their screening and diagnostic services from a Show Me Healthy Woman Program (SMHW) provider, forcing those screened outside the program to find alternative care or forego treatment entirely. Not anymore. This legislation will provide a critical step toward equitable access to care, potentially saving lives by facilitating earlier access to treatment services.

“Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”

