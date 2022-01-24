Abstract

Background

Despite major advances in the treatment of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in recent years, it remains the most common cause of end-stage renal disease. An early diagnosis and therapy may slow down the DN progression. Numerous potential biomarkers are currently being researched. Circulating levels of the kidney-released exosomes and biological molecules, which reflect the DN pathology including glomerular and tubular dysfunction as well as mesangial expansion and fibrosis, have shown the potential for predicting the occurrence and progression of DN. Moreover, many experimental therapies are currently being investigated, including stem cell therapy and medications targeting inflammatory, oxidant, or pro-fibrotic pathways activated during the DN progression. The therapeutic potential of stem cells is partly depending on their secretory capacity, particularly exosomal microRNAs (Exo-miRs). In recent years, a growing line of research has shown the participation of Exo-miRs in the pathophysiological processes of DN, which may provide effective therapeutic and biomarker tools for DN treatment.

Methods

A systematic literature search was performed in MEDLINE, Scopus, and Google Scholar to collect published findings regarding therapeutic stem cell-derived Exo-miRs for DN treatment as well as circulating Exo-miRs as potential DN-associated biomarkers.

Findings

Glomerular mesangial cells and podocytes are the most important culprits in the pathogenesis of DN and, thus, can be considered valuable therapeutic targets. Preclinical investigations have shown that stem cell-derived exosomes can exert beneficial effects in DN by transferring renoprotective miRs to the injured mesangial cells and podocytes. Of note, renoprotective Exo-miR-125a secreted by adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells can improve the injured mesangial cells, while renoprotective Exo-miRs secreted by adipose-derived stem cells (Exo-miR-486 and Exo-miR-215-5p), human urine‐derived stem cells (Exo-miR-16-5p), and bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (Exo-miR-let-7a) can improve the injured podocytes. On the other hand, clinical investigations have indicated that circulating Exo-miRs isolated from urine or serum hold great potential as promising biomarkers in DN.