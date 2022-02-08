

Pulmonary hypertension is a rare and progressive illness with a devastating prognosis. Promising research efforts have advanced the understanding and recognition of the pathobiology of pulmonary hypertension. Despite remarkable achievements in terms of improving the survival rate, reducing disease progression, and enhancing quality of life, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is not completely curable. Therefore, an effective treatment strategy is still needed. Recently, many studies of the underlying molecular mechanisms and technological developments have led to new approaches and paradigms for PAH treatment. Management based on stem cells and related paracrine effects, epigenetic drugs and gene therapies has yielded prospective results for PAH treatment in preclinical research. Further trials are ongoing to optimize these important insights into clinical circumstances.