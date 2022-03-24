What is hair loss?

Alopecia is characterized by hair loss in one or more regions of scalp or body. The prevalence rate is 2.1% in USA with global incidence risk rate of 2%. Alopecia Areata (AA) specifically, is an autoimmune disorder caused due to targeting of immune-privileged Hair Follicles (HF) by T cells. This condition tends to manifest through patchy scalp hair loss, which may progress to complete scalp hair loss (alopecia totalis) or complete body hair loss (alopecia universalis).*The beginning of the disease in early age can cause psychological concerns which affect the quality of life, like:

Low self-esteem

Depression

Anxiety

What causes hair loss?

Several factors, including stress, nutritional disorders and thyroid functional abnormalities, psychological, genetic and immune disorders have been held responsible for triggering the disease.

Patient treated with Dr. Anand Srivastava’s (Giostar’s Founder) supervision.

“The patient was evaluated at 1 month and 3 months post 1st application of mesenchymal stem cells. No adverse events associated with the therapy were recorded. Before receiving the treatment, a single hairless oval region was observed at the vertex of the patient’s scalp. At the 1-month follow up, hair regrowth was observed, with marked reduction in circumference of the hairless patch. At the 3-month follow up, significant difference was detected, with visible increased hair count and density in the treated region. After hair regrowth was restored, the patient was out of alopecia-related anxiety, with improved confidence and increased quality of life.” – Mesenchymal stem cell conditioned media induces hair regeneration in alopecia areata: a case study – Dr. Anand Srivastava.

How is stem cell therapy for hair loss applied?

In order to treat hair loss, intradermal applications are applied locally in the affected areas, directly reaching the damaged follicles. Hair Follicles (HF) are stimulated with mesenchymal stem cells, with the intention of regenerating and stimulating the cellular connections required to rebuild the appropriate function.

Stem Cells can re-generate HFs with sebaceous organs in the skin. Given current information, SCs can be used to regenerate hairs in a few therapeutic methodologies such as: (1) Reversing the pathological mechanisms that determine HL (particularly in AGA), (2) regenerating mature HFs from their parts (cells in the bulge can regenerate an entire hair), and (3) neogenesis of HFs from a SC-culture with separated cells or tissue designing.****