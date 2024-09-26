BACKGROUND

Newswise — Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) is a major global contributor to death and disability. As part of its medical management, researchers have recognized the importance of promising neuroprotective strategies, where stem cell transplantation (SCT) is thought to confer advantages via trophic and neuroprotective effects.

AIM

To evaluate the current state of research on SCT in patients with CVA, assess key trends and highlight literature gaps.

METHODS

PubMed was screened for SCT in CVA-related articles in October 2023, for each country during the period between 2000 and 2023. Using the World Bank data, total population and gross domestic product were collected for comparison. VOSviewer_1.6.19 was used to create the VOS figure using the results of the same query. Graphs and tables were obtained using Microsoft Office Excel.

RESULTS

A total of 6923 studies were identified on SCT in CVA, making 0.03% of all published studies worldwide. Approximately, 68% were conducted in high-income countries, with a significant focus on mesenchymal stem cells. The journal “Stroke” featured the largest share of these articles, with mesenchymal SCT having the highest rate of inclusion, followed by hematopoietic SCT. Over time, there has been a noticeable shift from in vitro studies, which assess stem cell proliferation and neurogenesis, to in vivo studies aimed at evaluating efficacy and safety. Additionally, the number of reviews increased along this approach.

CONCLUSION

This bibliometric analysis provides a comprehensive guide for physicians and researchers in the field through an objective overview of research activity, and highlights both current trends and gaps. Having a potential therapeutic role in CVA, more research is needed in the future to focus on different aspects of SCT, aiming to reach a better treatment strategy and improve life quality in patients.

Key Words: Bibliometric analysis; PubMed; Stem cell transplantation; Cerebrovascular accidents; Stroke

Core Tip: This study evaluated the research landscape of stem cell transplantation in patients with cerebrovascular accident, highlighting trends and gaps. Analyzing publications from 2000 to 2023, we found that high-income countries lead stem cell transplantation research, predominantly using mesenchymal stem cells. The journal “Stroke” published the most articles. Recent research has shifted from in vitro studies to patient-oriented in vivo studies focusing on safety and efficacy. This trend indicates a maturing field moving towards clinical application. This study provides a comprehensive overview, guiding future research to optimize clinical outcomes for patients with cerebrovascular accident through stem cell transplantation.