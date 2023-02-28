Newswise — Dr. Stephanie Kotch-Jester is Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies and an assistant professor in the School of Education at the University of Delaware. She also serves as the Elementary Teacher Education (ETE) program coordinator and coordinates the vertical model of field experience with Appoquinmink and Christina School Districts. Her current research interests include improved field experiences for pre-service teachers through coteaching, novice teacher conversation groups and assessment of student learning.

Prior to her current position at UD, Dr. Kotch-Jester compiled 25 years of diverse educational experience that includes Child Care Director, Administrative Director, Classroom Teacher, Professional Development Instructor, Elementary/Middle School Science Specialist, and UD Instructor.

In 2003 and 2011, she was recognized with the University of Delaware Faculty Senate Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Academic Advisement.