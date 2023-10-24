Newswise — The FT-Michigan Ross poll will aim to find out whether Americans, in Ronald Reagan's famous proposition, feel better off than they did four years ago, and how their financial wellbeing will impact their vote in the 2024 presidential election. From mid-November, the poll will run for 12 months leading up to the election.

“There’s always been an assumption that U.S. voters, particularly in key swing states, are motivated chiefly by their finances. We’re not 100% sure that’s still the case in the current polarized environment, and the FT-Michigan Ross Poll intends to find out whether the economy still drives voter behavior in the same way it has historically,” said Peter Spiegel, U.S. Managing Editor at the Financial Times. “We’re really pleased we can bring the expertise at The University of Michigan to bear to help us understand those economic and electoral dynamics.”

“We look forward to this partnership with the Financial Times. We appreciate the opportunity for our faculty experts to provide their unique perspectives on the poll results, as well as the economic implications of voter sentiment,” said Sharon F. Matusik, Edward J. Frey Dean of Business, University of Michigan.

The FT-Michigan Ross Poll will be conducted by Democratic polling firm Global Strategy Group and Republican polling firm North Star Opinion Research. It will survey an online sample of 1,000 registered voters from a variety of socio-economic groups across the country and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at 95% confidence level.

