Newswise — St. Louis, MO — Ranken Technical College is thrilled to welcome Stephen Ritz, globally renowned educator, author, and innovator, for a series of free, open to the public, back-to-back live events that promise to inspire schools, educators, families, and the broader community. Stephen Ritz, founder of the Green Bronx Machine – www.greenbronxmachine.org, recently named Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Company and subject of a new award-winning documentary, is a powerful advocate for sustainability, education, and community transformation. In the past month alone, Ritz has captivated audiences worldwide, from the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank in Boston to the World Schools Summit in Dubai, where he personally greeted over 10,000 students in schools across the Emirates. Known as America’s Favorite Teacher, Ritz’s work has transformed over 1,000 schools across the USA, trained over 10,000 teachers and impacts over 300,000 students daily. In his hometown of the South Bronx, his organization has partnered toward 2,200 living wage jobs in the poorest Congressional District in America.

This weekend Ritz brings his passion and vision to the St. Louis area for his first U.S. stop after an international tour including a lecture with meet & greet at Ranken Technical College on December 6, 2-4 PM, followed by a live, in-person, green-carpet premiere of the award-winning documentary, Generation Growth, www.generationgrowthfilm.com, at the Cinema1Plus Theatre, Phoenix Center Drive, on December 7, from 4-6 PM.

Excitement Abounds with Activities for All

Ritz sees a robust future and emergent opportunities related to urban agriculture, controlled environmental agriculture, hospitality, food as medicine, and career technical education for St. Louis and larger Missouri landscape: “We are entering a moment filled with new opportunities and amazing possibilities for those who choose to see it and be it.” says Ritz. He adds “there is infrastructure, labor, capacity, and an appetite for inclusive change that is undeniable and ready to take off all across the state for so many reasons, all of them service and career oriented and pointing towards a brilliant and inclusive rebirth of this amazing region. It’s time, and people, industry, and business here are poised, ready, and willing to move forward! I am so excited!” Ritz is no stranger to the city or the state and regards St. Louis as one of his favorite cities in the nation.

A prolific speaker and advocate for the greater STL community, Ritz has accepted awards and spoken at the fabulous Fox Theatre, UMSL, Missouri Botanical Garden, Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, visited schools all across the region, and has significant relationships with local food services and urban farms. He has appeared on stage in St. Louis with Chaka Khan and received awards alongside and from Martin Luther Mathews. Says Ritz, “If I wasn’t so intensely tethered and committed to my work in the Bronx, I’d move here tomorrow. There is no other city in America that excites me more right now from an impact perspective than St. Louis, it’s history and people are waiting to be reborn, rebranded, repurposed and reclaimed. It is a canvas, perfect for painting visions for new cities of the future.” He adds, “I’m particularly excited to visit Ranken Technical College and meet these young students and dedicated faculty determined to build a better, brighter future together. When you look right up the road and see the work the Urban League and Vested Urban Farms are doing and open up the doors to WashMo Towers, it’s easy to connect the dots and be inspired, the future and possibilities are growing right in front of us. These are the jobs and opportunities of tomorrow, happening today, blooming everywhere!”

"Our Agricultural Engineering Technology program at Ranken Technical College is excited to collaborate with Stephen Ritz and learn more about his innovative approach to sustainability," said Megan Lavy, Agricultural Engineering Technology Instructor at Ranken. "Stephen’s passion for feeding the world and his lust for life are contagious. We are honored that he chose Ranken’s campus to partner with to spread his message."

The activities begin on Friday, December 6th, 2-4 PM, with a special lecture and meet & greet at Ranken Technical College. Saturday, December 7, 4-6 PM, Stephen hosts the green-carpet theatrical premiere of Generation Growth, with a dynamic speaker panel after including local business owners, farmers, educators and a photo shoot at Cinema1Plus, 1900 Phoenix Center Drive, Washington, MO. Mindful of the holiday season, all events are free and open to the public, all students welcome, and adults are encouraged to make a small donation of new sport socks or winter socks M/F and / or board games should they choose, collected for a local crisis center.

"I am so excited that Stephen Ritz is coming to the St. Louis area for these incredible events," notes Brandy Foss, RN, co-owner of WashMo Towers. "For years, Stephen has been a HUGE fan and believer in both St. Louis and the surrounding Missouri communities. His impact spans schools, nonprofits, the business sector, families, and farmers across the state. Stephen will speak to the exciting momentum and opportunities already happening here, inspiring all of us to dream bigger and act bolder. We are so lucky to have him here, and I urge everyone – students, families, educators – to join us. You won’t be disappointed!" Ritz, named a Top Ten Global Educator, highlights how innovative practices in agriculture and education can transform lives and create sustainable, thriving communities. His visit to St. Louis reflects his ongoing commitment to fostering growth and opportunity in the city and beyond.

Media Inquiries: Brandy Foss (636)667-6235

For more details about these events or to reserve your spot, please contact Brandy Foss (636)667-6235. To reserve seats for the live Generation Growth screening: http://generationgrowthwithstephenritz.eventbrite.com/

To Contact Stephen Ritz: [email protected]

