BYLINE: Hypothermia and Frostbite, Carbon Monoxide Awareness

Steven Blake Baker, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses the differences between hypothermia and frostbite, along with carbon monoxide awareness.

What You Need to Know:

  • Frostbite is limited to extremities; hypothermia impacts the body’s systems.
  • Use proper warming measures for frostbite.
  • Combat hypothermia by properly warming your body.
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide monitor is working properly.

For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
Climate Science Dermatology
KEYWORDS
Hypothermia Carbon Monoxide Frostbite frostbite prevention frostbite treatment carbon monoxide alarms carbon monoxide detectors carbon monoxide gas Carbon monoxide poisoning Extreme Weather extreme weather events extreme cold Winter Weather hats Glove Gloves scarf
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News