New Brunswick, N.J., October 17, 2024 – Today, the Rutgers Board of Governors appointed Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, as the inaugural William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute, a position named in honor of the institute’s founding director. The William N. Hait Endowed Directorship at Rutgers Cancer Institute was established through the donation of $7.4 million raised to honor the pioneering contributions to cancer research and care by William (Bill) N. Hait, MD, PhD.

Dr. Hait, who recently retired as the executive vice president, chief external innovation and medical officer at Johnson & Johnson, has held numerous global leadership positions where he focused his teams on addressing unmet medical needs through breakthrough science, transforming the lives of millions of patients worldwide. During his 14-year tenure as director of Rutgers Cancer Institute, Dr. Hait was instrumental in earning the center its prestigious National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation in 1997 – the first and only in New Jersey. Under his leadership, the center also achieved Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the NCI in 2002 in a record amount of time.

Dr. Libutti, who joined New Jersey’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2017, serves as the Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute, Senior Vice President of Oncology Services for RWJBarnabas Health, and Vice Chancellor for Cancer Programs at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Under his guidance, Rutgers Cancer Institute continues to thrive, recently earning an "Exceptional" score from the NCI – the highest rating given.

Prior to joining Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health, Dr. Libutti served as Director of the Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care in New York City and was a Professor and Vice Chairman of the Department of Surgery and Professor in the Department of Genetics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System. After graduating magna cum laude from Harvard College, he received his medical degree from the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. He remained at Presbyterian Hospital in New York where he completed his residency in surgery, followed by a fellowship at the National Cancer Institute in surgical oncology and endocrine surgery.

“I am deeply honored to be named the inaugural William N. Hait Director, and I am committed to carrying forward Bill’s legacy of visionary leadership, groundbreaking scientific discovery, and dedication to patient care at Rutgers Cancer Institute for generations to come,” said Dr. Steven Libutti, who is also a Distinguished Professor of Surgery, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Affiliated Distinguished Professor in Genetics, Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences. “This legacy will be further realized when we open New Jersey’s first freestanding cancer hospital, the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, in 2025, where we will continue to deliver the most advanced cancer treatments powered by cutting-edge research to the communities we serve.”

"It is truly humbling to see this directorship established in my name, and I can’t think of anyone better suited than Steve to take on this role, said Dr. William N. Hait. “His leadership has already proven transformative, and I have every confidence that he will continue to elevate Rutgers Cancer Institute’s mission of pushing the boundaries of cancer research and patient care, just as we envisioned from the start."

The appointment of Dr. Libutti as the William N. Hait Director was announced during a celebration at Rutgers Cancer Institute in recognition of Dr. Hait’s contributions to the center and the field of oncology.

