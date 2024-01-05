Article title: Substrate stiffness modulates cardiac fibroblast activation, senescence, and proinflammatory secretory phenotype





Authors: Marina B. Felisbino, Marcello Rubino, Joshua G. Travers, Katherine B. Schuetze, Madeleine E. Lemieux, Kristi S. Anseth, Brian A. Aguado, and Timothy A. McKinsey





From the authors: “Our findings highlight the advantages and pitfalls associated with culturing cardiac fibroblasts on hydrogels of varying stiffness. The findings also define stiffness-dependent signaling and transcriptional networks in cardiac fibroblasts.”



This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.