People who have been incarcerated face a number of challenges upon their return to society. Success is rare: 68% of people are rearrested within three years of their release. Researchers in Jefferson’s Department of Occupational Therapy conducted in-depth interviews with people participating in a work rehabilitation program to take a closer look at the barriers to re-entry.

Previous research has relied on statistics — recidivism or employment rates. “What was missing was the perspective of the individuals,” says Rebecca Sinko, first author on the qualitative study published in The Open Journal of Occupational Therapy. “What we learned is that stigma is complicated. There are many layers.” Study subjects perceived external signs of stigma, the sense that people were looking down at them — including potential employers. Many expressed low aspirations, indicating that they had internalized that stigma and felt they would never do well.

Through thematic analysis of individuals’ responses, the researchers have developed a better understanding of how stigma functions in family and community systems to affect day-to-day life. These insights can be used to inform occupational therapy strategies to help people after incarceration, such as mock job interviews, self-advocacy, anger management, self-esteem boosting and identifying one’s own strengths, says co-author Tina De Angelis. “Even small things like making eye contact and shaking hands,” she says.