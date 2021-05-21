STONY BROOK, NY, May 21, 2021— After experiencing a year of hybrid learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, it was finally time to celebrate. Stony Brook University students became alumni in 10 2021 Degree Conferral Celebration ceremonies. The ceremonies took place at LaValle Stadium between May 19 and 21.

More than 7,700 graduates, the second largest graduating class in the University’s 61 year history, were awarded a combined total of 7,795 degrees and certificate completions. All candidates, with their families and friends using COVID-19 safety protocols, were invited to participate in-person or watch the ceremonies as they were streamed online.

Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis addressed candidates saying, “Class of 2021, your unparalleled experience has given you a wisdom that was unimaginable just 18 months ago. You are leaving Stony Brook with lived, first-hand knowledge of the human condition — in all its foibles, nuances and possibilities. I submit that this commencement has unrivaled symbolic value. The world is opening up, and you are joining leaders in a new world with new possibilities. It thrills me to see the Class of 2021 embark on its next steps.”

After an address by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, President McInnis, Provost Paul Goldbart and University Deans conferred the degrees, as the Class of 2021 officially joined the ranks of more than 200,000 Seawolves worldwide. Students from 66 countries and 36 states were represented in the Class of 2021 and ranged in age from 19 to 69.

Degrees were bestowed in the following categories:

4,645 Bachelor’s Degrees, the largest number of degrees awarded in a year

2,275 Master’s Degrees

600 Doctoral and Professional Degrees

275 Certificates

The selected Class of 2021 student speaker was Kiara Arias, the director of Diversity and Inclusion Affairs for the Undergraduate Student Government who majored in Political Science and minored in Journalism and Media Arts. She also served as a Resident Assistant and a Digital Journalism teaching assistant. Kiara shared this with her fellow graduates.

“Our time at Stony Brook has been filled with so many great experiences surrounded by incredible people. I encourage us all to continue finding beauty in the ordinary, little things. When you do this, all moments become memorable; you’ll find yourself smiling even on your worst day, giving your life a whole new meaning,” she noted.

As part of the ceremony, President of the Undergraduate Student Government, Asna Jamal presented the Senior Class Legacy Gift of $24,022. The Senior Class Legacy Gift will support the Student Emergency Support Fund, Stony Brook Fund for Excellence, General Scholarships, Student Life, the Staller Center and many other important parts of the University.

