Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY -- December 8, 2023 -- Stony Brook University Professor Christian Schnell from the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Mathematics, has been named a Fellow of the American Mathematical Society (AMS) for 2024. Professor Schnell is among 40 mathematical scientists selected worldwide. The AMS Fellows program honors the excellence of members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication, and utilization of mathematics. Fellows are recognized by their peers for their contributions to the profession.

“The Department of Mathematics is very happy to see the accomplishments of Christian Schnell recognized by the American Mathematical Society” said Scott Sutherland, professor and chair of Department of Mathematics at Stony Brook. “Christian has been doing outstanding work for many years, and we are lucky to have him in our Department.”

Schnell received his PhD from Ohio State University and was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Illinois at Chicago and at Kavli IPMU near Tokyo. He joined the Department of Mathematics at Stony Brook in 2012. Schnell is a past recipient of a Centennial Fellowship from the American Mathematical Society, a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation, and a Simons Fellowship from the Simons Foundation. His research is in the field of algebraic geometry, a branch of geometry that is one of the strengths of the Department of Mathematics.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate and welcome the new class of AMS Fellows, honored for their outstanding contributions to the mathematical sciences and to our profession,” said AMS President Bryna Kra. “This year's class was selected from a large and excellent pool of candidates, highlighting the many ways in which our profession is advanced, and I look forward to working with them in service to our community.”

The American Mathematical Society is dedicated to advancing research and connecting the diverse global mathematical community through our publications, meetings and conferences, MathSciNet, professional services, advocacy, and awareness programs.

