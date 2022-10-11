Newswise — Join the Stony Brook University School of Nursing on October 17, 2022 from 12 - 1pm, for an event titled, Cancer Survivorship: Challenges in Primary Care. This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by Sylvia Wood, Ph.D., DNP, ANP-BC, AOCNP, Clinical Associate Professor at Stony Brook University School of Nursing.

There are more than 15 million US adults with a history of cancer who need high quality survivorship care. Medical provider uncertainty and cancer survivorship knowledge gaps continue to persist. Challenges exist in the transition of patients from oncology to primary care for continued life-sustaining cancer survivorship care. It is important for primary care providers to recognize common oncologic emergencies. In order to improve outcomes, proper transition and coordination of care are needed for all cancer survivors.

Topics will include,

1.) Describing the importance of transition and integration of care for cancer survivors between oncology and primary care services.

2.) Identifying common oncologic emergencies in primary care

3.) Describing primary care roles and challenges in the coordination of care for cancer survivors.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER NOW at, https://cvent.me/Ok2O5B. You must register for the event using the registration link at least 24 hours in advance. Registrants will receive virtual login information via email upon registration completion.

Please continue to register for our upcoming NCPD events. Visit our website for more information, Nursing Continuing Professional Development.