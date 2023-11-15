Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY -- November 15, 2023 -- Stony Brook University Professor Kevin Reed has been appointed Associate Provost for Climate and Sustainability Programming, as announced by Executive Vice President and Provost Carl Lejuez. Reed played a key role for Stony Brook in the development of the New York Climate Exchange proposal and will be tasked with helping to advance the university’s leadership in climate research and solutions.

As a member of this Academic Affairs leadership team, Reed will work closely with the university’s schools and colleges, as well as the Offices of the Provost, the Executive Vice President for Health Sciences, and the Vice President for Research, in the development of climate-related academic programs and research across all Stony Brook campuses. This work will occur in close partnership with Heather Lynch, recently named as the director of the new Collaborative for the Earth at Stony Brook, and Dr. Stephen Hammer, recently named as the CEO of the New York Climate Exchange.

“Professor Reed’s focus as a researcher on the impacts of extreme weather and climate change, and his extensive involvement in the development of the New York Climate Exchange, uniquely position him to serve in this role,” said Provost Carl Lejuez. “He also serves on the interdisciplinary working group made up of Stony Brook faculty who developed the proposal that led to the launch of the Collaborative for the Earth. Across these engagements, he has significant connections to and awareness of strengths and opportunities in climate-related work across the university.”

Reed is a professor in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences and recently served as Associate Dean for Research for the school. His research focuses on extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, and how they may change in the coming decades. This research aids in advancing scientific understanding of the impacts of climate change, as well as developing new methodologies to better translate state-of-the-art science for climate adaptation applications and policies. His collaborative research projects, totaling over $32 million in funding, have been supported by the NSF, the Department of Energy, NASA, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Public universities, such as ours, play a critical role in advancing understanding of and solutions to the wide-ranging impacts of climate change. Solutions require cross-campus dialogues, new ways of learning for our students, and interdisciplinary approaches to research and development. I am honored to be trusted to help facilitate Stony Brook's continued and growing leadership in the areas of climate, sustainability, environmental justice, and solutions,” Reed said. “As the anchor institution of the New York Climate Exchange, and with the creation of the Collaborative for the Earth, Stony Brook is well positioned to become an international leader in climate solutions education, research, and scholarship. I am eager to work with students, staff, and faculty on these exciting initiatives.”

Reed is involved with several national and global groups focused on climate and weather. This includes the World Climate Research Programme, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), the American Geophysical Union, and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR). In addition, he currently serves as Editor of the American Meteorological Society’s Journal of Climate.

Reed received his bachelor’s degree in physics, and his master’s and PhD in atmospheric and space science at University of Michigan.

