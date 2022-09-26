Join the School of Nursing at Stony Brook University on September 27, 2022 from 12 - 1pm, for an event titled, Lone Star Ticks and Alpha Gal IGE Allergy.

This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by, Anna-Marie Wellins, DNP, M.Ed., ANP-C, Clinical Assistant Professor, Program Director Graduate Studies/Advanced Practice Nursing and Director of Continuing Education at Stony Brook University's School of Nursing.

Join us for an informative discussion on how, tick borne diseases have become a public health crisis in endemic areas of the US. As lone star ticks are on the rise, exposure to these tick bites are associated with a delayed allergic reaction to mammalian meat due to development of antibodies to Galactose-alpha-1, 3-galactose or commonly known as alpha gal. It is important for health care providers to identify, diagnose, and manage patients with this allergy and to prevent further tick exposure.

