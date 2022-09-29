Newswise — Join the School of Nursing at Stony Brook University on October 4, 2022 from 12 - 1pm, for an event titled, Disrupting Implicit Bias.

This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by, Judi Brown Clarke, Ph.D, Vice President of Equity & Inclusion, Chief Diversity Officer, Stony Brook University.

Implicit biases are attitudes or stereotypes that unconsciously affect our actions, decisions, and understanding. Implicit biases can manifest in the criminal justice system, workplace, school setting, and in the healthcare system. This may range from categories of race, gender, and sexuality. These biases often arise as a result of trying to find patterns and navigate the overwhelming stimuli in this very complicated world. Culture, media, and upbringing can also contribute to the development of such biases. Research reveals effective interventions to reduce these biases.

The objectives of this training are,

1.) Describe implicit bias and their possible consequences.

2.) List examples of implicit bias to include stereotypes and microaggressions.

3.) Describe self awareness reflection and strategies to reduce bias.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER NOW at, https://cvent.me/oaO34v. You must register for the event using the registration link at least 24 hours in advance. Registrants will receive virtual login information via email upon registration completion. Please continue to register for our upcoming NCPD events. Visit our website for more information, https://nursing. stonybrookmedicine.edu/ ContinuingEducation