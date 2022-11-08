Newswise — Join the School of Nursing at Stony Brook University on November 15, 2022 from 12 - 1pm, for an event titled, Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Addressing the Latest Evidence Based Guidelines. 

This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by, Lenore Lamanna, Ed.D, ANP-C. Dr. Lamanna is a Clinical Associate Professor

as well as Director of Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner at Stony Brook University School of Nursing.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a disorder of the large intestines causing abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and/or constipation. The cause of irritable bowel syndrome is not well understood. A diagnosis is often made based on symptoms. Management encompasses  medication, diet modifications, lifestyle changes, and stress reduction.

The objectives of this training are,
1.) Describing etiology  and risk factors for patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

2.)  Identifying common signs and symptoms in patients with IBS

3.) Outlining treatment and management guidelines for IBS  including  the FODMAP diet.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER NOW at, https://cvent.me/52d0Gk.  You must register for the event using the registration link at least 24 hours in advance.  Registrants will receive virtual login information via email upon registration completion.

Please continue to register for our upcoming NCPD events. Visit our website for more information, https://nursing.stonybrookmedicine.edu/ContinuingEducation

