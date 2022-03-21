Newswise — Washington D.C. – March 21, 2022 – For National Poison Prevention Week, Safe Kids Worldwide has teamed up with the American Cleaning Institute to remind parents and caregivers to be especially attentive about keeping cleaning products out of the reach and sight of children.

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos for ACI showed that functionality trumps aesthetics when it comes to product storage. When asked about what is most important when it comes to the storage of cleaning products, 43% of Americans say that storage that is safe is the most important aspect, compared to fewer who say storage that is easily accessible, fits everything you need (25% each), or storage that looks nice (7%). While this finding is encouraging, there is still more work to be done to ensure that safe product storage is front and center.

The survey also reported that 30% have seen social media posts where cleaning products or liquid laundry packets were stored outside of their original packaging (e.g., in clear or glass jars). Of those who did see such examples, 31% admit they’ve tried such a storage idea.

“With spring cleaning already underway, there will be an increase in demand for, and use of, household cleaning products, which can lead to an increased poisoning danger for kids if not used and stored properly,” said Torine Creppy, Safe Kids Worldwide President and Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “By implementing safe storage practices throughout the home, families can help ensure that their homes are cleaner and safer while helping to prevent accidental exposures.”

Among Americans who say they’ve used liquid laundry packets, 71% say they’ve never kept the products within sight or reach of children. But 19% say they have, several times.

Safe Kids Worldwide and the American Cleaning Institute are sharing the following three 3 tips to help parents keep kids safe around liquid laundry packets and cleaning products:

Store household products out of children’s reach and sight. Young kids are often eye-level with items on counters and under kitchen and bathroom sinks, so keep cleaning supplies, laundry packets, hand sanitizers and personal care products where children can’t reach them. Keep cleaning products in their original containers and read product labels. Use and store products according to the product label. Kids can get into things quickly, so remember not to leave cleaning products or personal care products unattended while you are using them. Save the Poison Help number in your phone and post it visibly at home: 1-800-222-1222. Specialists at poison control centers provide free, confidential, expert medical advice 24 hours a day. They can answer questions and help with poison emergencies.

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between February 16 – February 17, 2022 on behalf of the American Cleaning Institute. For this survey, a sample of 1,005 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii, was interviewed online in English. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents.

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Join our effort at safekids.org.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.