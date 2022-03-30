Abstract

Objectives We aimed to describe stroke and transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and to identify associated risk factors. Background Stroke/TIA after TAVR is a major complication. Methods A total of 1919 concomitant patients underwent TAVR in a single center from 2007 to 2017. Pre-, intra-, and postprocedural data were collected prospectively in a database and analyzed retrospectively. Stroke and TIA were documented according to the Valve Academic Research Consortium-II criteria. Logistic regression was used to determine risk factors for stroke after TAVR. Results Mean age was 79.5 ± 6.8 years, mean logistic EuroScore was 17.6% ± 12.8%, and 51.8% (n = 994) of the patients were female. Stroke/TIA occurred in 76 patients (3.9%), 1.9% were disabling, and 1.6% nondisabling. The predominant type of stroke were territorial ischemic lesions (82.4%), with primary bleeding in 4.4% and border zone infarctions in 4.4%. Left-sided lesions were more common (45.6% left sided vs. 25% right sided) and 13.2% of the lesions were bilateral (4.4% no finding and 11.8% missing data). In multivariate logistic regression, prior stroke (odds ratio [OR] = 1.83, p = 0.046) and initial experience (first 300 TAVR implanted at our center) were identified as independent risk factors for stroke/TIA during the first 30 days (OR = 1.95, p = 0.045). Overall, the occurrence of stroke had a highly significant impact on a 30-day mortality (13.2% vs. 4.9% in patients without stroke (p = 0.005). Conclusion Stroke within the first 30 days after TAVR severely impairs 30-day survival. We identified prior stroke and initial experience as significant independent risk factors for the occurrence of stroke after TAVR.