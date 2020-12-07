Charles H.F. Davis is an assistant professor of higher education at the U-M Center for the Study of Higher and Postsecondary Education. He has more than a decade of professional experience and expertise on issues of racial equity, diversity and inclusion in higher education as well as the private sector. Davis recently co-authored a special NAACP report that found student debt disproportionately impacts Black students.

"With $1.5 trillion of student debt affecting 44 million Americans, most of whom are Black according to national data, the nation's economic recovery must include race-conscious debt cancelation for Black borrowers. While student debt currently prevents many Americans from achieving economic stability for decades after their postsecondary education is completed, this burden is disproportionately felt by Black Americans.

"Given the demonstrable impact of Black voters in the presidential election, as well as the disproportionate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black communities, the Biden-Harris administration must consider their responsibility to Black constituents by advancing student debt cancelation as a priority within the first 100 days."