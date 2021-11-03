Newswise — ​​​​​​​​Many of us may take for granted the latest mobile technology and Wi-Fi access at our fingertips. But many CSU students face financial challenges, placing barriers to success in completing their coursework.

At the start of the fall 2021 term, eight CSU campuses collectively distributed more than 22,700 brand-new iPad technology bundles (iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio) to incoming first-year and transfer students as part of CSUCCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success).

The CSU's largest device-distribution program has already made significant inroads into improving digital equity across the state. Putting these tools for success directly in students' hands, free of charge, and ready to use on the first day of class, was a vision of CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro's.

“I am very excited about CSUCCESS," says Dr. Castro. “As a first-generation college student myself, I struggled financially. I want to make sure we remove these barriers for our talented students."​

"A lot of people grow up with financial struggles ​and ​​can't afford a laptop that could really help them out." —​Erik Lopez, CSUN freshman

Erik Lopez, a freshman majoring in civil engineering at CSUN, knows first-hand what lack of access to a personal computing device is like. “In high school, it was kind of hard because I would be doing my homework in the library or had to borrow my brother's laptop and maybe go to a Starbucks because we don't have Wi-Fi at home," says Lopez, who received a CSUCCESS iPad technology bundle in August, just before the fall semester began.

“It seems simple, but [lack of technology] can really hold you back. A lot of people really do grow up with struggles financially, and they can't afford a laptop that could really help them out. I would struggle a lot because I wouldn't be able to do my homework on my own time when I wanted to. This iPad from CSUCCESS will help me do my homework in a more flexible schedule."​

Many students across California reported having difficulties accessing quality devices and reliable internet during the pandemic. CSU campuses stepped up by offering mobile hot spots, short-term loaner laptops and adding Wi-Fi to parking lots to help overcome some of these obstacles. The CSUCCESS initiative builds on these efforts to address the issue at scale, making more high-quality devices available to more students—and they get to keep them for the duration of their CSU undergraduate experience.

Anayelia Mejia, a Cal State LA transfer student majoring in child development, is using her new CSUCCESS iPad to stay organized with homework and take notes in class with the Apple Pencil. Like Lopez, Mejia also faced challenges with technology access during the pandemic while studying at Taft College.

“I didn't have the proper devices to make my homework assignments as files and I struggled a lot. Using only my cell phone during the last two years for turn-in on Canvas was indeed a bit of a struggle," says Mejia who is a first-generation college student.

Bridging the digital divide is not only critical for student success, it's also key to achieving educational equity.

“The CSUCCESS program shows tremendous promise to advance our twin goals of student success and educational equity by helping our students bridge the digital divide and establish a technological foundation for achievement from day one of their college journey," says Chancellor Castro. Eliminating equity gaps in graduation rates is one of the CSU's biggest priorities as part of Graduation Initiative 2025.

The CSU plans to expand the CSUCCESS program to additional campuses in January 2022, as part of Phase Two. Incoming first-year and transfer students at all participating campuses are eligible to receive a device bundle in January by registering with their campus.

“This is only the beginning. Eventually, we hope that all incoming CSU students will have access to their own personal device to help them succeed academically and beyond," says Mike Pronovost, interim director of Systemwide IT Mobile & Shared Services at the CSU Chancellor's Office.

Visit the CSUCCESS website to learn more about this game-changing initiative. ​