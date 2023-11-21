Newswise — The November 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes ToxSpotlight articles that examine the renal proximal tubule microphysiological system as an in vitro model for drug transport and toxicity studies and an integrated approach for early in vitro seizure prediction utilizing hiPSC neurons and human ion channel assays.
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Analysis of Reproducibility and Robustness of a Renal Proximal Tubule Microphysiological System OrganoPlate 3-lane 40 for In Vitro Studies of Drug Transport and Toxicity” (free to read; topic category: emerging technologies, methods, and models)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “An Integrated Approach for Early In Vitro Seizure Prediction Utilizing hiPSC Neurons and Human Ion Channel Assays” (free to read; topic category: regulatory science, risk assessment, and decision making)
Other papers in the November 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:
Biotransformation, Toxicokinetics, And Pharmacokinetics
- “ADME Characterization and PBK Model Development of 3 Highly Protein-Bound UV Filters through Topical Application” (open access)
- “In Vitro Inhibition of Human Cytochrome P450 Enzymes by Licoisoflavone B from Glycyrrhiza uralensis Fisch. Ex DC”
Computational Toxicology and Databases
- “Comparison between Endocrine Activity Assessed Using ToxCast/Tox21 Database and Human Plasma Concentration of Sunscreen Active Ingredients/UV Filters” (open access)
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
- “Identification of an Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP) for Chemical-Induced Craniofacial Anomalies Using the Transgenic Zebrafish Model” (open access)
Immunotoxicology
- “Immunotoxicity of N-butylbenzenesulfonamide: Impacts on Immune Function in Adult Mice and Developmentally Exposed Rats”
Neurotoxicology
- “Evaluation of Neurotoxicity and the Role of Oxidative Stress of Cobalt Nanoparticles, Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles, and Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes in Caenorhabditis elegans”
- “Developmental Exposure to the Parkinson’s Disease-Associated Organochlorine Pesticide Dieldrin Alters Dopamine Neurotransmission in α-Synuclein Pre-formed Fibril (PFF)-Injected Mice” (open access)
Organ Specific Toxicology
ToxSci Volume 196, Issue #1, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.
About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.
About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.