Newswise — The November 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes ToxSpotlight articles that examine the renal proximal tubule microphysiological system as an in vitro model for drug transport and toxicity studies and an integrated approach for early in vitro seizure prediction utilizing hiPSC neurons and human ion channel assays.

Other papers in the November 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:

Biotransformation, Toxicokinetics, And Pharmacokinetics

Computational Toxicology and Databases

Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology

Immunotoxicology

Neurotoxicology

Organ Specific Toxicology

ToxSci Volume 196, Issue #1, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.

About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.

About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.