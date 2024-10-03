Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 3, 2024) –A new study from researchers at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health examines changes in access to mental health care for adults with low incomes before and after the implementation of Medicaid continuous eligibility issued as a response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Authored by Leighton Ku, professor of health policy and management, and Kristine Namhee Kwon, of the GW Center for Health Policy Research, Continuous Medicaid Eligibility Improved Access to Mental Health Care reveals that both before and after continuous eligibility went into effect, Medicaid enrollees had higher rates of mental health problems and greater utilization of mental health treatment compared to the uninsured or privately insured population.

The report also notes that nearly half of adults with private insurance and Medicaid and three-quarters of uninsured adults with serious mental health issues did not receive necessary care, highlighting the need for increased availability and permanent access to mental health services.

Importantly, the continuous eligibility requirement improved outcomes for minority populations, although the analysis demonstrates that Black and Latino populations still face additional barriers to accessing treatment.

“Our analyses suggest that adults insured by Medicaid had better access to mental health care than adults with private coverage and much better than the uninsured and that continuous eligibility further improved mental health access, particularly for Black and Latino adults,” said Ku. “Nonetheless, many adults with serious mental health challenges still lack adequate access to mental health services or medications, even when they are insured.”

"One of the most striking things about the report is the disparities in access to mental health care among racial and ethnic groups, and the role continuous eligibility made in closing those gaps,” added Margaret A. Murray, CEO, Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), which commissioned the study. “Improving health equity for Black and Hispanic adults covered by Medicaid is just one more reason to extend all adults the protections of 12-month eligibility periods that are currently in place for children.”

The report uses data from the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health and the National Health Interview Survey, compares health insurance coverage, access to mental health services, and mental health issues from before the continuous eligibility requirement, during the public health emergency period, and post-unwinding period.

The study, Continuous Medicaid Eligibility Improved Access to Mental Health Care was published Oct. 3 by the GW researchers.

-GW-