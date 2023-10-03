Article title: Dietary anions control potassium excretion: it is more than a poorly absorbable anion effect

Authors: Lama Al-Qusairi, Mohammed Z. Ferdaus, Truyen D. Pham, Dimin Li, P. Richard Grimm, Ava M. Zapf, Delaney C. Abood, Ebrahim Tahaei, Eric Delpire, Susan M. Wall, Paul A. Welling

From the authors: “Together, the data reveal a new adaptive mechanism of the kidney to a high-[potassium] diet that is especially suited to maintaining [potassium] and acid-base balance with consumption of [potassium] and alkaline-rich diets.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.