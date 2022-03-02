Article title: Myeloid mineralocorticoid receptors contribute to skeletal muscle repair in muscular dystrophy and acute muscle injury

Authors: Zachary M. Howard, Neha Rastogi, Jeovanna Lowe, J. Spencer Hauck, Pratham Ingale, Chetan Gomatam, Celso E. Gomez-Sanchez, Elise P. Gomez-Sanchez, Shyam S. Bansal, Jill A. Rafael-Fortney

From the authors: “These results support important contributions of myeloid [mineralcorticoid receptor] signaling to skeletal muscle repair in acute and chronic injuries and highlight the useful information gained from cell-specific genetic knockouts to delineate mechanisms of pharmacological efficacy.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.