Article title: Myeloid mineralocorticoid receptors contribute to skeletal muscle repair in muscular dystrophy and acute muscle injury

Authors: Zachary M. Howard, Neha Rastogi, Jeovanna Lowe, J. Spencer Hauck, Pratham Ingale, Chetan Gomatam, Celso E. Gomez-Sanchez, Elise P. Gomez-Sanchez, Shyam S. Bansal, Jill A. Rafael-Fortney

From the authors: “These results support important contributions of myeloid [mineralcorticoid receptor] signaling to skeletal muscle repair in acute and chronic injuries and highlight the useful information gained from cell-specific genetic knockouts to delineate mechanisms of pharmacological efficacy.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

