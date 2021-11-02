Newswise — ATLANTA  — New research  presented  this  week  at  ACR  Convergence,  the  American  College of  Rheumatology’s  annual  meeting,  shows  that  statins  are  associated  with  reduced  rates  of cardiovascular  disease  (CVD)  and mortality  in  people with  rheumatoid  arthritis,  but  only modestly  increase  risk  of type-2  diabetes,  suggesting  that  statins’  benefits  outweigh  the  risks  in these  patients  (Abstract  #1427).   

Rheumatoid  arthritis  (RA)  is  the  most  common type  of  autoimmune  arthritis.  It  is  caused  when the  immune  system  (the  body’s  defense  system)  is  not  working  properly.  RA  can cause pain, swelling,  and damage  in  the  joints,  including  the  small  joints  of  the  hands,  wrists,  and feet. Additionally,  RA  can  cause  inflammatory  damage in  other  body  systems  such as  the  heart, lungs,  skin,  eyes,  and  kidney.   

In people  with  RA,  chronic  inflammation  can  increase  the  risk  and  accelerate  the  onset  of  both CVD  and  type-2  diabetes.  Statins  are widely  prescribed treatments  that  lower  blood  cholesterol and  triglycerides  to  prevent  heart  attacks  and  strokes,  but  they  slightly  increase type-2  diabetes risk.  Researchers  set  to  find  out  if  the  benefits  of  statins  are  worth  the  risks  in people  with  RA who are already  at  risk  for  diabetes.  To  find  out,  they  analyzed  medical  records    of  thousands  of people  with  RA  in  the  United  Kingdom  to compare  rates  of  CVD,  mortality  and  type-2  diabetes in  both statin  users  and  non-users.

“We  know  that  statins  have been  extensively  studied in  the general  population,  but  our understanding  of  statins’  effects  in  RA  patients  are  limited  and  mostly  based  on  a  few  studies. Given that  RA  patients  are  already  at  higher  risk  for  CVD  and type-2  diabetes  compared  to general  population,  it  is  important  to  know  the  overall  benefits  and  risks  of  statins,”  says  Gulsen Ozen,  MD,  a  rheumatologist  at  University  of  Nebraska Medical  Center  in  Omaha  and  a  coauthor  of  the  study.

The  study  included  patients  who  were  18  or  older,  diagnosed  with RA  with  no  other  alternative diagnoses,  and  were  prescribed  one  or  more  disease-modifying  antirheumatic  drugs  (DMARDs) between  1989  and  2018.  Anyone  with  prior  diabetes  was  excluded  for  type-2  diabetes  risk assessment.  The  study  included 1,768  statin users  and  3,528  non-users  followed for  rates  of CVD and mortality,  and 3,608  statin  users  and  7,208 non-users  followed for  rates  of  type-2 diabetes.  Investigators  tracked rates  of  CVD  outcomes  such  as  heart  attack,  stroke, hospitalization  for  heart  failure  and  CVD-related death,  as  well  as  all-cause  mortality  and  type-2 diabetes.

Researchers  found  that  63 of  the  1,768 statin  users  developed  CVD  compared  to  340  out  of  the 3,528  non-users.  They  also  found  incident  type-2  diabetes  in  128  of  3,608  statin  users compared to  518 of  the  7,208  non-users.  Statin  use  was  associated  with  a  32%  reduction  in CVD,  a  54%  reduction  in  all-cause  mortality  and  a  33%  increase  in type-2  diabetes  risks. Patients  with and without  any  prior  CVD  had  similar  reductions  in  both  CVD  (36%  and  34%)  and mortality  (62%  and  54%)  risks  if  they  took  statins,  the  study  showed.

Researchers  also found  that  the  number  needed to  treat  to  prevent  CVD  and  mortality  in  one year  was  102  and  42,  respectively,  while the  number  needed  to  harm  for  a  new  diagnosis  of type-2  diabetes  was  127  in  one  year  of  statin  treatment.   

“We  know  that  RA  patients  are  at  higher  risk  for  the  development  of  CVD  and  death and  type-2 diabetes  compared to the  general  population.  Moreover,  RA  patients  are less  frequently  treated with  statins  than  the  general  population,  which  is  also  concerning,”  says  Dr. Ozen. “We  found that statins  reduce  both CVD  and all-cause mortality,  which  were  similar  in  magnitude.  This  may suggest  that  statins  may  have  other  beneficial  effects  in  RA  patients  beyond lipid  reduction.  As rheumatologists,  besides  optimal  disease  activity  control,  we  need to work  on  addressing  the traditional  CVD  risk  factors  in  our  patients  in  conjunction with  their  primary-care providers.  We believe  that  our  findings  emphasize  the benefits  of  statins  in patients  with  RA.”

###

About  ACR Convergence   

ACR Convergence,  the  annual  meeting  of  the  American  College  of  Rheumatology,  is  where rheumatology  meets  to  collaborate,  celebrate,  congregate,  and  learn.  With more  than  320 sessions  and  thousands  of  abstracts,  it  offers  a  superior  combination of  basic  science,  clinical science,  business  education  and  interactive  discussions  to improve  patient  care.  For  more information  about  the  meeting,  visit  https://www.rheumatology.org/Annual-Meeting,  or  join  the conversation on  Twitter  by  following  the  official  hashtag  (#ACR21).   

About  the American College  of  Rheumatology

Founded in  1934,  the  American  College  of  Rheumatology  (ACR)  is  a  not-for-profit,  professional association  committed  to  advancing  the  specialty  of  rheumatology  that  serves  over  7,700 physicians,  health  professionals,  and  scientists  worldwide.  In  doing  so,  the ACR  offers education,  research,  advocacy  and  practice  management  support  to help  its  members  continue their  innovative  work  and  provide  quality  patient  care.  Rheumatology  professionals  are  experts in  the  diagnosis,  management  and treatment  of  more  than  100  different  types  of  arthritis  and rheumatic  diseases.  For  more  information,  visit www.rheumatology.org.      

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

ACR Convergence 2021, Nov. 3-10

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Arthritis Cardiovascular Health Diabetes Healthcare Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diabetes CVD
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY