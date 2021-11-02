Newswise — ATLANTA  — New research  presented  this  week  at  ACR  Convergence,  the  American  College of  Rheumatology’s  annual  meeting,  shows  that  allopurinol  and febuxostat  may  effectively  lower urate  levels  when  used  in  a  treat-to-target  approach.  Importantly,  both  urate-lowering  therapies were  very  effective  with  90%  of  patients  reaching  target  urate levels.  Additionally,  both appeared  safe,  with  no  evidence  of  increased  cardiovascular  toxicity  (Abstract  #1900).   

Gout is  a  painful  and potentially  disabling  form  of  arthritis.  Gout  occurs  when  excess  uric  acid,  a normal  waste  product,  collects  in  the  body,  and  needle‐like  urate  crystals  deposit  in  the  joints. The first  symptoms  usually  are  intense  episodes  of  excruciatingly  painful  swelling in  single joints,  most  often  in the  feet,  especially  the  big  toe.   

Urate-lowering  therapy  (ULT)  is  a  cornerstone treatment  for  gout  management,  but  there is  a lack  of  data  to  support  the  comparative  efficacy  and  safety  of  the two major  oral  ULTs, allopurinol  and  febuxostat,  when  prescribed in  a  treat-to-target  approach.  There is  also  an urgent  need  to  determine  if  these  ULTs  are safe  and  effective  in  gout  patients  with  chronic kidney  disease  a  common comorbidity.  Researchers  conducted  this  multicenter,  randomized, double-blind,  non-inferiority  trial  to  compare  the  safety  and  efficacy  of  these  two  therapies  for gout  management.

“Gout  affects  4%  of the  U.S.  population  and  is  one  of  the most  painful  chronic  diseases,”  says James  R.  O’Dell,  MD,  Chief,  Division  of  Rheumatology,  at  the  University  of  Nebraska Medical Center  in Omaha and  the  study’s  co-author.  “Our  trial is  the  first  to  compare  allopurinol  to febuxostat  using  the  recommended  treat-to-target,  urate  level  approach.  This  trial  demonstrates that  both  agents  are  highly  effective  and  safe  when  used  in  this  way  and,  importantly,  this  was true in  patients  with  chronic  kidney  disease  as  well.”

For  the  72-week  trial,  940  patients  with  gout  and  a serum  urate  concentration  of  6.8  mg/dl  or higher  were  randomized  to  receive  either  allopurinol  or  febuxostat  between  2017 and  2019. Patients  with  persistent  elevated uric  acid  levels  in  the  blood,  despite  allopurinol  treatment  (300 mg/dl  or  less) were  eligible,  by  design  over  one third of  patients  had  chronic  kidney  disease, Stage  3.  The  trial  had  three  phases:  ULT titration  from  week  0-24,  maintenance therapy  from week  25-48 and  observation  with continued,  stable  ULT from  week  49-72.

Patients  received  initial  doses  of  either  100  mg of  allopurinol  with maximum  titration  to  800  mg, or  40  mg  of  febuxostat  with  maximum  titration to  120  mg  (reduced  to  80 mg  in  2019  at  the request of the  U.S.  Food  and  Drug  Administration).  Patients  also  received  anti-inflammatory treatments  selected  by  the  site  investigator  until  the  start  of  the  third  phase.  The primary outcome  was  the  proportion  of  patients  who  had  one  or  more  gout  flares  during  the  third  phase.

Similarly,  effectiveness  and  tolerability  of  the  two  drugs  in  Stage  3  chronic  kidney  disease patients  were  examined,  as  were  serious  side  effects,  and  the proportion  of  patients  who achieved  a  serum  urate of  less  than  6  mg/dl  by  the  end of  the  second phase  of  the trial.

During the  third  phase,  35%  of  patients  taking  allopurinol  had  one  or  more  gout  flares  compared to 42%  of  patients  taking febuxostat.  Overall,  80%  of  patients  in  the  trial  achieved  a serum  urate level  of  less  than  6.0 mg/dl,  and  92%  achieved  a  level  of  less  than  6.8 mg/dl  during the  second phase,  with  no  difference  between the  two  treatments.  There  were also  no  differences  in  serious side effects  between  the  two  treatment  groups,  including  the  percentage  of  patients  with cardiovascular  events  in  people  with  or  without  chronic  kidney  disease.  That  final  finding  is important,  because  nearly  one  in  every  two gout  patients  suffers  from  renal  insufficiency.   

Allopurinol  was  found to  be  non-inferior  to  febuxostat  when  prescribed  as  part  of  a  treat-totarget  approach in  people with gout,  providing  two  effective,  safe treatment  options  for managing  serum  urate  levels  long term,  the  study’s  findings  show.

“Gout  is  a  common  and  increasing  cause  of  morbidity  in  patients,  as  well  a  major  cause of  work loss,”  says  Dr. O’Dell. “This  trial  shows  that  if  a treat-to-target,  uric  acid-level  approach  with either  allopurinol  or  febuxostat  is  widely  adopted,  chronic  gout  could be essentially  wiped  out.”

###

About  ACR Convergence   

ACR Convergence,  the  annual  meeting  of  the  American  College  of  Rheumatology,  is  where rheumatology  meets  to  collaborate,  celebrate,  congregate,  and  learn.  With more  than  320 sessions  and  thousands  of  abstracts,  it  offers  a  superior  combination of  basic  science,  clinical science,  business  education  and  interactive  discussions  to improve  patient  care.  For  more information  about  the  meeting,  visit  https://www.rheumatology.org/Annual-Meeting,  or  join  the conversation on  Twitter  by  following  the  official  hashtag  (#ACR21). 

 About  the American College  of  Rheumatology

Founded in  1934,  the  American  College  of  Rheumatology  (ACR)  is  a  not-for-profit,  professional association  committed  to  advancing  the  specialty  of  rheumatology  that  serves  over  7,700 physicians,  health  professionals,  and  scientists  worldwide.  In  doing  so,  the  ACR  offers education,  research,  advocacy  and  practice  management  support  to help  its  members  continue their  innovative  work  and  provide  quality  patient  care.  Rheumatology  professionals  are  experts in  the  diagnosis,  management  and treatment  of  more  than  100  different  types  of  arthritis  and rheumatic  diseases.  For  more  information,  visit www.rheumatology.org.      

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

ACR Convergence 2021, Nov. 3-10

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Arthritis Cardiovascular Health Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
gout Urate ULT Treatment Rheumatic Disease
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY