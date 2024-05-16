Newswise — A new UC San Diego Health study identifies an increase in vasectomy consultations and completed procedures after the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned federal protection of abortion rights. The study also sites an increase in childless and partnerless vasectomies, suggesting a shift in contraception attitudes among men. T. Mike Hsieh, MD, urologist at UC San Diego Health and study co-author, is available to discuss the study’s findings.

# # #