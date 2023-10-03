Newswise — Article title: Three-dimensional mitochondria reconstructions of murine cardiac muscle changes in size across aging

Authors: Zer Vue, Kit Neikirk, Larry Vang, Edgar Garza-Lopez, Trace A. Christensen, Jianqiang Shao, Jacob Lam, Heather K. Beasley, Andrea G. Marshall, Amber Crabtree, Josephs Anudokem Jr., Benjamin Rodriguez, Benjamin Kirk, Serif Bacevac, Taylor Barongan, Bryanna Shao, Dominique C. Stephens, Kinuthia Kabugi, Ho-Jin Koh, Alice Koh, Chantell S. Evans, Brittany Taylor, Anilkumar K. Reddy, Tyne Miller-Fleming, Ky'Era V. Actkins, Elma Zaganjor, Nastaran Daneshgar, Sandra A. Murray, Bret C. Mobley, Steven Damo, Jennifer A. Gaddy, Blake Riggs, Celestine Wanjalla, Annet Kirabo, Melanie McReynolds, Jose A. Gomez, Mark A. Phillips, Vernat Exil, Dao-Fu Dai, Antentor Hinton Jr.

From the authors: “This article shows how mitochondria in murine cardiac [muscle] changes, importantly elucidating age-related changes. It also is the first to show that the [mitochondrial contact site and cristae organizing system] complex may play a role in outer membrane mitochondrial structure.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.