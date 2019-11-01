Study Identifies Genetic Variations in African Americans Gene Associated with Fat Mass and Obesity

Article title: Functional genomic characterization of the FTO locus in African Americans

Authors: Richard Gill, George Stratigopoulos, Joseph H. Lee, Rudolph L. Leibel

From the authors: “We found two [single nucleotide polymorphisms] in the [fat mass and obesity-associated gene] with the highest probability of direct association with BMI in [African Americans] as well as tissue-specific mechanisms by which these variants may contribute to the pathogenesis of obesity.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

