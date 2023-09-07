Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Sept. 7, 2023) — During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a dramatic increase in the use of teledentistry — a strategy that improved access to oral health services despite full or partial closures of dental practices.

A recent report by the Oral Health Workforce Research Center (OHWRC) at the University at Albany’s Center for Health Workforce Studies (CHWS) in the School of Public Health explored the use of teledentistry by safety-net organizations, which include Federally Qualified Heath Centers (FQHCs), to bridge access to care during the pandemic.

Teledentistry offers an effective way to conduct appointments involving triage, consultation, diagnosis, referral, follow-up and health education, reducing the number of in-person visits.

Even though teledentistry services are widely accepted by providers and patients alike, the most significant barrier preventing the adoption and expansion of teledentistry services is variability around teledentistry authorization and regulation. While some states have specific laws and regulations that support teledentistry, others do not. State-level variability in teledentistry regulation often limits the ability of safety-net clinicians to provide virtual oral health care.

OHWRC researchers conducted interviews of safety-net oral health providers and administrators, who described their experiences using teledentistry services. The majority of key informants expressed interest in continuing to provide services via teledentistry beyond the pandemic. However, barriers to teledentistry expansion were identified, including lack of Medicaid reimbursement, which is key for populations primarily served by safety-net organizations. Researchers found that after the expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11, 2023, only 14 states are continuing to offer Medicaid reimbursement for teledentistry services.

State-level restrictions on who is authorized to deliver teledentistry services pose additional barriers to service access. In some states, only dentists are allowed to deliver teledentistry services, limiting access to dental services that could be delivered by other oral health providers, including dental hygienists.

As part of their study, OHWRC researchers assessed state laws, regulations and policies related to teledentistry in the 51 regulatory jurisdictions of the U.S. to compile a state-by-state comparison of the barriers to and facilitators of the use of teledentistry. An interactive infographic was developed to illustrate current regulatory guidance for teledentistry by each state in the U.S.

“Teledentistry proved itself during the pandemic; we learned that it expanded access to care,” says CHWS Director Jean Moore. “Moving forward, we need to identify ways to reduce the variability in teledentistry regulation and authorization to enable its use and to improve access to quality dental services in the future.”

This work was supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $450,000. The contents are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS, or the US Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

Visit the CHWS website to view the full report.

About the Center for Health Workforce Studies:

Established in 1996, CHWS is an academic research organization, based at the School of Public Health, University at Albany, State University of New York (SUNY). The mission of CHWS is to provide timely, accurate data and conduct policy relevant research about the health workforce. The research conducted by CHWS supports and promotes health workforce planning and policymaking at local, regional, state, and national levels. Today, CHWS is a national leader in the field of health workforce studies, and the only HRSA-sponsored center with a unique focus on the oral health workforce.

About the University at Albany:

The University at Albany is one of the most diverse public research institutions in the nation and a national leader in educational equity and social mobility. As a Carnegie-classified R1 institution, UAlbany and its faculty and students are creating critical new knowledge in fields such as artificial intelligence, atmospheric and environmental sciences, business, education, public health, social sciences, criminal justice, emergency preparedness, engineering, informatics, public administration and social welfare. Our courses are taught by an accomplished roster of faculty experts with student success at the center of everything we do. Through our parallel commitments to academic excellence, scientific discovery and service to community, UAlbany molds bright, curious and engaged leaders and launches great careers.

###