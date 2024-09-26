Newswise — ORLANDO, Florida -- The rate of children receiving emergency care for heat-related illness has dramatically increased over the last decade as much of the US experiences record temperatures, according to new research.

The study, to be presented Sunday at the American Academy of Pediatrics conference, showed a 170% rise in heat-related emergency visits from 2012-2023 at two large children’s hospitals in Dallas.

Dr. Taylor Merritt, a UT Southwestern pediatrician who co-authored the study, says the findings likely represent a larger trend in areas of the country where extreme summer heat has become more frequent. According to the study, children brought in for heat-related emergencies were treated for a range of conditions, from heat cramps and heat stroke to life-threatening complications such as rhabdomyolysis.

Dr. Merritt says the findings underscore the importance for parents and pediatricians to understand how the changing climate can impact children’s health and safety.