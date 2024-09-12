Newswise — In a new study, researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have found a smart watch demonstrated excellent ability in identifying obstructive sleep apnea in patients both alone or in combination with sleep questionnaires done in the clinical setting. Their findings suggest that watch use has the potential to improve obstructive sleep apnea testing accessibility, reduce misdiagnosis and allow for monitoring the effects of treatment. Robert Owens, MD, study author and sleep medicine specialist at UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss the findings.

# # #