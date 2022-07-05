Article title: Transcriptome-wide analyses of adipose tissue in outbred rats reveal genetic regulatory mechanisms relevant for human obesity

Authors: Wesley L. Crouse, Swapan K. Das, Thu Le, Gregory Keele, Katie Holl, Osborne Seshie, Ann L. Craddock, Neeraj K. Sharma, Mary E. Comeau, Carl D. Langefeld, Gregory A. Hawkins, Richard Mott, William Valdar, Leah C. Solberg Woods

From the authors: “In summary, we have shown that many [body weight]-associated genes, as well as their associated networks and pathways, in the [heterogenous stock] rat are conserved in humans, indicating similar pathways regulate obesity in both species.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.