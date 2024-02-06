Newswise — OLD WESTBURY, N.Y.—A new study by a researcher at New York Institute of Technology offers insight that could help remote students and workers boost productivity and combat the effects of “Zoom fatigue.”

A Pew Research Center survey found that while demand for telework continues, more than a quarter of remote workers report experiencing Zoom fatigue, a term coined for the exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, and lack of enthusiasm that can follow virtual meetings. Now, a study in the Journal of School and Educational Psychology, by New York Tech Assistant Professor of Psychology Melissa Huey, Ph.D., sheds light on how Zoom users can better improve their concentration and mindfulness.

“Despite some of the challenges that arise with Zoom learning and working, it’s here to stay. Given this, it’s essential to investigate how we can create environments that encourage concentration, engagement, and connectivity,” says Huey, whose research often examines the impact of technology on psychological well-being and mindfulness. “While our study sample focused on college students, our findings have critical implications for the business world, and every organization that employs remote workers can benefit from this insight.”

During fall 2020 and spring 2021, Huey surveyed more than 470 New York Tech students enrolled in psychology and counseling courses. Classes were assigned to three different Zoom conditions, which included variables in camera usage, breakout rooms, and background.

In the first condition, cameras during class were either made mandatory, encouraged, or not mentioned by the instructors at all. In the second condition, students in some classes participated in breakout rooms while other classes did not. Lastly, instructors either required students in their classes to use a calm, relaxing background provided through the Zoom platform, such as the ocean or the Golden Gate Bridge, or made no mention of the backgrounds used. At the end of the semester, students in all classes self-reported their course comprehension and mindfulness.

Participants who were required or encouraged to use cameras had significantly higher levels of course comprehension and mindfulness than those who were given no camera instructions. Interestingly, the study showed no significant differences between the cameras mandatory vs. cameras encouraged groups, suggesting that during virtual meetings, any camera participation stands to improve engagement.

Surprisingly, the participants assigned to Zoom breakout rooms had significantly lower levels of course comprehension than those in classes without breakout rooms. This suggests that virtual breakout rooms may not mirror the impactful small-group work commonly used in the physical classroom, where instructors can more seamlessly “jump” from group to group to help facilitate discussion and keep students focused. This finding may also benefit organizers of corporate webinars and virtual conferences, in which professionals are often placed in breakout rooms.

Lastly, study participants who were instructed to use a calm, relaxing background had significantly higher levels of mindfulness and course comprehension than those with no background. Huey notes that this is likely because filling in the background with a picture helped to minimize potential distractions taking place in the home—a challenge also commonly faced by remote employees.

“We know that when students and employees are engaged, they’re more likely to also perform better. Therefore, understanding which Zoom conditions best encourage engagement allows educators and businesses to help these individuals remain successful and productive,” Huey asserts.

About New York Institute of Technology

