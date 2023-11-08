Newswise — Rockville, Md. (November 7, 2023)—A statistical analysis combining the results from both clinical trials and a prospective real-world analysis showed the calcium channel blocker amlodipine was not associated with increased heart failure or other cardiovascular problems. Amlodipine, a common treatment for high blood pressure, was also found to have unique chemical properties that give the impression of activation of calcium channels. When these chemical properties were controlled, amlodipine did not activate calcium channels, according to researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health at the University of Glasgow in the U.K. Their findings are published in the journal Function.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults worldwide are diagnosed with high blood pressure. More than 70 million people living in the U.S. take amlodipine to treat hypertension. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart attack, heart failure and stroke, among other conditions. This study came about after a different research team produced data indicating amlodipine increased heart failure in people taking the drug.

“The findings show that amlodipine should not be removed as a first-line therapy for high blood pressure,” said Anant B. Parekh, DPhil, of the NIH, and a senior author of this study. “Pulling back usage of amlodipine will lead to more serious consequences for patients with high blood pressure.”

Read the full article, "A reappraisal of the effects of L-type Ca2+ channel blockers on store-operated Ca2+ entry and heart failure," published ahead of print in Function.