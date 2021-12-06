Highlights

Survey results indicate that acute kidney injury (AKI) has significant impacts on individuals’ physical and emotional health, as well as on their work and family life.

Only about half of respondents rated medical team communication about AKI as very/extremely good.

Newswise — Washington, DC (December 8, 2021) — Acute kidney injury (AKI), or a sudden case of kidney failure or kidney damage, can be a serious condition with long-term consequences. In a study published in Kidney360, investigators surveyed patients who survived AKI to reveal the extent of its physical, social, and emotional effects.

The study, relied on an anonymous online survey that was completed by 124 survivors of AKI in 2020. Among the major findings:

84% of respondents reported that the AKI episode was very/extremely impactful on physical/emotional health.

57% reported being very/extremely concerned about the effects of AKI on work and 67% were concerned about effects on family.

Only 52% of respondents rated medical team communication as very/extremely good.

Individuals ages 21–65 years at the time of the AKI episode were more likely than younger and older counterparts to rate the AKI episode as highly impactful overall (90% vs. 63% younger and 75% older), more impactful on family (78% vs. 50% and 46%) and more impactful on work (74% vs. 38% and 10%).

The results indicate that interventions are needed to improve the health-related quality-of-life of AKI survivors, and that healthcare professionals should provide more information when communicating with patients about AKI and follow-up care.

“This study provides critical new information about the potential severity and range of physical and emotional impacts of AKI. said lead author Galen E. Switzer, PhD, of the University of Pittsburgh. “These findings should lead to the development of novel strategies to address such impacts.”

Study co-authors include Chethan M. Puttarajappa, MD, MS, Sandra L. Kane-Gill, PharmD, Linda F. Fried, MD, MPH, Kaleab Z. Abebe, PhD, John A. Kellum, MD, Manisha Jhamb, MD, MPH, Jessica G. Bruce, BA, Vidya Kuniyil, MD, Paul T. Conway, BA, Richard Knight, MBA, John Murphy, MBA, and Paul M. Palevsky, MD.

Disclosures: The authors reported no disclosures.

The article, titled “Patient-Reported Experiences After Acute Kidney Injury Across Multiple Health-Related Quality-of-Life Domains,” will appear online at https://kidney360.asnjournals.org/ on December 8, 2021.

The content of this article does not reflect the views or opinions of The American Society of Nephrology (ASN). Responsibility for the information and views expressed therein lies entirely with the author(s). ASN does not offer medical advice. All content in ASN publications is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to cover all possible uses, directions, precautions, drug interactions, or adverse effects. This content should not be used during a medical emergency or for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition. Please consult your doctor or other qualified health care provider if you have any questions about a medical condition, or before taking any drug, changing your diet or commencing or discontinuing any course of treatment. Do not ignore or delay obtaining professional medical advice because of information accessed through ASN. Call 911 or your doctor for all medical emergencies.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 21,000 members representing 131 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org.

# # #