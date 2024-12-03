Newswise — A new study from the George Washington University finds trends in the national OBGYN workforce following the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The study found that OBGYNs in states with abortion bans have not significantly decreased since the ruling. However, researchers found that over the last few years, fewer OBGYNs have relocated to states with abortion bans.

The study, "Lower OBGYN Supply in Abortion Ban States, Despite Minimal State-Level Changes in the 2 Years Post-Dobbs," was published in Health Affairs Scholar.

Lead researcher Julia Strasser is the director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is available to provide insight on the study and its findings.

