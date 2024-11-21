Newswise — New England Journal of Medicine study finds that middle meningeal artery embolization (MMAE) can effectively prevent the recurrence of subdural hematomas or brain bleeds after surgery. Results show combining MMAE with surgery reduced the risk of hematoma recurrence by 64% compared to surgery alone. Co-authored by Alexander Khalessi, MD, chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, this breakthrough approach could transform the treatment of subdural hematomas as safer, less invasive alternative to repeated surgeries.

